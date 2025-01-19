Summary Use a VPN on a smart TV for private viewing and better connection.

Choose a VPN with apps, run it through your device or router, or plug the computer into the TV.

Connect Mac and Windows laptops to a smart TV wirelessly or via an Ethernet cable.

People use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to encrypt their data and keep people from snooping on their devices. A VPN can be set up with a mobile device, computer, or other device that connects to the Internet. Using a VPN encrypts what you're doing on your device and can make anyone tracking you think that you're in a different location.

This includes streaming services , especially if you want to access your favorite streaming apps while you're traveling abroad. Using a VPN provider directly links your computer connection to the provider, encrypting the connection to create your own personal network. One of the best ways to use a VPN is to connect one to your smart TV. This will prevent your viewing activity from being spied upon and even provide a better connection if you happen to struggle with buffering issues.

Setting up a VPN on your smart TV is a sure-fire way to experience a better and more private viewing experience. You can choose various routes you want to take, depending on the make of your smart TV, whether you have a smart TV at all, and how much money you might want to spend. Here are ways to set up a VPN for your smart TV to protect your data and streaming activity.

What are some easy ways to install a VPN on your smart TV?

Some VPNs have their own apps

Xperi

First off, you need to be subscribed to a VPN in order to use one. It includes some of the popular options, like NordVPN, SurfShark, CyberGhost, IPVanish, and others. It's smart to test them out on your laptop before you use them on your smart TV.

Many VPN providers offer 30-day free trials to allow users to see if the service is compatible with them.

Once you've logged into your smart TV, you can see if your VPN has an app that's compatible with your brand. Amazon Fire TVs, Android, and Google TVs all offer VPN apps either via the Amazon App store or the Google Play Store. You can just log into your VPN through the app and use it to connect to a VPN server. This will allow you to hide what you're watching from your Internet service provider.

But, if you don't have one of these TVs, you can install the VPN on a streaming device like a Roku or a Chromecast. You can download the app onto the streaming device and use it there.

You can also run your VPN through a router. This is a bit trickier, as you have to make sure that your router is capable of doing so. You also have to ensure that the VPN offers this option and can give you a step-by-step guide as to how to set up your specific router with the VPN.

Plug your computer into your smart TV

Run it the same way you run it on your computer

When you're using a VPN on your laptop, you don't have to plug into anything. You use the service provider to log in and connect to the VPN through the Internet. You can do the same thing but then plug your laptop into your smart TV to transfer that VPN to your TV. If your TV doesn't have an Ethernet port, you may need to plug in an adapter, which will be sold separately.

If you don't have an Ethernet port or an adapter, you can also do this wirelessly by using your laptop as a mobile hotspot and connect your computer to the TV that way. It's different for Mac and Windows users to set this feature up.

For Mac users:

Open up System Preferences on your laptop. Click on Sharing and then click on Internet Sharing. There is a Share your connection from dropdown menu. Your VPN should show up. Click on it. There is a box for To computers using. Click on Wi-Fi. Below that, there is a Wi-Fi Options button. Click on it. Select WPA2 Personal in the Security field and make a name and password for the hotspot. Check the box next to Internet Sharing, and click Start when another box pops up.

Now that the Wi-Fi hotspot is created, connect to your TV through the Wi-Fi setup settings.

For Windows users:

Open up Settings, then Network & Internet, then Mobile Hotspot. Edit the mobile hotspot to create a name and password. Click on Wi-Fi in the dropdown menu for Share my internet connection over. Toggle the Mobile hotspot button on under the Share my internet connection with other devices menu.

From there, you can connect your smart TV to your hotspot and run the VPN through your computer.