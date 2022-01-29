Before Apple releases software updates for everyone to install on their iPhone or iPad, it seeds an early version to developers and also allows the public to opt-in and test the updates first. If you want to access these and try new features before everyone else, then here is how to install the latest iOS and iPadOS public betas - which are iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 - on your iPhone and iPad, respectively.

Just keep in mind betas are not finished software. They may be loaded with bugs, so it's probably wise to test them on your secondary devices.

How to download and install the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 public beta on your iPhone and iPad

You can install the latest public betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 in less than five minutes. Just be sure to join Apple's beta software program first, and then you can get install the betas to test.

Go to Apple's beta software website from your iPhone or iPad via the Safari browser. Look for the sign-in button and log in with your Apple ID credentials. On the next page, scroll down to the "Get Started" subhead. On the next page, select the "Enroll" your device link - if you haven't enrolled it already. On the next page, look for the button that says “Download profile", and then tap it. This will serve up a warning. Select "Allow". You will get a pop-up that says you can set the new profile from the Settings app. Open the Settings app and look for the new "Profile Downloaded" section near the top. Select it, and then you’ll have access to the beta software download. Select "Install" in the corner and re-enter your password. Agree to the consent statement by tapping "Install" one more time. You may need to restart your device for the profile to activate.

Already a member of Apple's beta software program?

As a member of Apple's beta program, you not only get access to the latest public betas, but you also get any subsequent updates. Simply go to Settings > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad to install any available beta updates.

How to leave an iOS or iPadOS public beta

To leave a beta, visit Apple's Unenroll page and follow the instructions.

Is it free to test a iOS public beta?

Yes. It is free to test Apple's public betas for iOS and iPadOS.

What are the latest iOS and iPadOS public betas to try?

Between major iOS and iPad OS updates, which release every autumn, Apple typically rolls out smaller so-called "dot" updates. For instance, iOS 16 rolled out in September 2022, but we are now on iOS 16.5.1 in July 2023, having had 13 other updates in between. Some of these included some exciting features, while others fix bugs.

However, the latest public betas are now iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 which are expected to rollout globally later this year.

Can your iPhone or iPad run the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 betas?

You'll need an iPhone XS or newer to run the iOS 17 public beta. See below for the list of compatible iPhones that can run the iOS 17 beta:

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

For iPadOS 17, you will need one of the following iPads to run the public beta:

iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Want to know more?

Check out Apple's support page for more details. The company also explains there how you can provide feedback on betas to Apple, if you wish to do so.