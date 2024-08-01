Key Takeaways Joining Garmin's beta program provides early access to new features.

Installing beta software on your Garmin device is a simple process.

You will need your device connected to Wi-Fi in order to install the beta software.

If you like being among the first to get new features, you'll be happy to know that Garmin has a beta software program. If you join the beta program, you will get early access to software updates and features not yet publicly available. You can also provide feedback and discuss the beta software, giving you the opportunity to impact new features from Garmin.

Joining Garmin's beta software program is straightforward, and you can read about the steps to participate in a separate article. Once you join, though, you'll also need to install the software on your Garmin device.

Installing Garmin's beta software

Just a few steps will have you using the beta software

After you've joined the Garmin beta software program, you will need to install the software on your compatible Garmin device. To do so, you will first need a Wi-Fi access point set up on your device.