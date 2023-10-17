Key Takeaways DJI Fly is the app required for flying DJI consumer drones and provides pilots with essential features such as camera view, settings, and content recording.

The DJI Fly app is available for iOS users directly from the App Store, but Android users need to download it from the official DJI Download Center due to compatibility issues and the presence of fraudulent apps.

To download the DJI Fly app on Android, users should visit the DJI Download Center, tap the "Download for Android" button, agree to security pop-ups, and follow the on-screen instructions for their first flight. iOS users can find the app in the App Store or follow the link from the DJI Download Center.

Installing an app is usually a straightforward process - if that app is available through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. But, if you type "DJI Fly" into the Play Store search, you'll at best come up with no results and at worst, download a fraudulent app.

DJI Fly, the app required to fly the company's current consumer drones, is no longer available from the Play Store. That doesn't mean Android users can't fly DJI drones, but it does mean that even the most tech-savvy new pilots may require a set of instructions on how to install the DJI Fly app.

DJI has recently warned of fraudulent apps taking advantage of new pilots' confusion. For Android users, downloading the DJI Fly app doesn't follow the same intuitive process that most Android users employ dozens of times. Instead, the app is available directly from the DJI Download Center. iOS users, meanwhile, can still access the official app straight from the App Store.

What do new DJI pilots need to know to get their drone up and flying - without downloading the wrong app? Here's how to install the DJI Fly app for Android and iOS users.

What is DJI Fly?

DJI Fly is the interface for flying DJI's consumer drones. Launched in 2019, the DJI Fly app is required for all current model consumer drones from the company. The app is how pilots see what the drone camera sees, change vital settings, record content, and more.

Which drones need DJI Fly?

All current model DJI consumer drones use DJI Fly. Older DJI drones such as the Spark and Phantom Series use the previous apps, DJI Go 4 or DJI Go, which are still available from the DJI Download Center.

However, depending on which controller you purchased, you may not need to download the app at all. The DJI RC 2 and RC Pro have built-in screens and do not require a smartphone to operate. These controllers come with the DJI Fly app pre-installed. Just be sure to power up the controller and drone for the first time when you have internet access, as downloading an updated version or new drone firmware is sometimes required. These controllers are also an alliterative for Android users wary of downloading apps outside the Play Store or those with older, incompatible smartphones.

The DJI RC-N2, which is included in DJI's more affordable bundles, requires plugging in a smartphone as the controller lacks its own screen. Pilots using the DJI RC-N2 will need to install the DJI Fly app on their smartphone before taking off. Both the controllers with built-in screens and the ones requiring a smartphone use DJI Fly, the difference is whether the app is running off the controller itself or a smartphone.

DJI removed the DJI Fly app from the Play Store. While the company never launched an official statement as to why, DJI administrators in official forums have cited compatibility issues. Instead, DJI uses its own official download center to deliver the app to Android users.

Earlier this year, DJI Support warned of a fraudulent app impersonating the DJI Fly App inside the Play Store that could cause security risks. While the app has since been removed from the Play Store, DJI recommends that Android users only download the app from the official DJI Download Center.

How to download the DJI Fly app on Android

DJI Fly currently requires Android 7.0 or above. To avoid fraudulent apps, only download the DJI Fly app directly from the official DJI Download Center. Follow the steps below to fly with an Android device:

On your mobile device, head to the DJI Download Center and then the DJI Fly app Tap the "Download for Android" or "Download Android APK" button Once downloaded, tap the open icon on the download window, or tap the file from your downloads list Agree to any security pop-ups, this is a result of the app not coming directly from the Play Store Open the app Agree to the required app permissions that pop up for location and photo access, or adjust these settings in Settings > DJI Fly > Permissions. Log in or create a DJI account, then power up both the drone and controller and follow the on-screen instructions for your first flight

How to download the DJI Fly app on iOS

iPhone users will need to be operating on iOS 11 or later. To avoid unofficial third-party apps, follow the link from DJI's official Download Center or scan the QR code that came with the drone.