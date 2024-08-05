Key Takeaways Typically, any downloaded iPhone apps should automatically appear in CarPlay if they're compatible.

You can add, remove, or rearrange apps by going to Settings -> General -> CarPlay -> [car name] -> Customize .

. If you're missing an app on your iPhone, you'll have to download it from the App Store.

At this point, Apple CarPlay is so widespread that some people may get upset if they buy a vehicle without it, unless perhaps it's from Tesla or Rivian. CarPlay adds tremendously to the convenience of driving, letting you access preferred music, charging, and navigation apps without a half-baked automaker interface getting in the way. Eventually the software should be able to replace a car's gauges and buttons.

After you've got your iPhone set up for CarPlay, the next thing is making sure compatible apps are installed. The good news here is that there's (almost) nothing you need to do, in most cases, outside of personalizing the experience for maximum convenience when you're driving.

How to install apps in Apple CarPlay

By default, any apps compatible with CarPlay should automatically appear on your dash if they're installed on your iPhone. There's no comprehensive support list, but here's a sample of some of the better-known titles on the App Store, excluding Apple's (which are baked into iOS anyway):

Amazon Music

Audible

Bandcamp

Calm

Chargepoint

Downcast

Google Maps

iHeartRadio

Line

NPR One

Overcast

PlugShare

SpotHero

Spotify

Stitcher

Tidal

TuneIn Radio

VLC

Waze

WhatsApp

YouTube Music

Automakers also have their own proprietary apps. Some of these may only show up when CarPlay is active and being used with a specific brand.

How to add, remove, or rearrange apps on the CarPlay homescreen

The real trick with CarPlay apps is managing them. You may not want some apps to appear on your homescreen, and when you do, they won't always appear where you want them -- no one wants to swipe through two or three pages just to launch Spotify or Google Maps. Conversely, you might find yourself wanting to declutter the interface if there are too many icons.

To add, remove, or rearrange apps, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General. Tap CarPlay. Select your car, then Customize. The Customize menu is divided into Include and More Apps sections. Tap a red minus icon next to an app to remove it from your CarPlay homescreen, and a green plus icon to add one. To rearrange the order of apps, drag and drop the triple-line icons in the Include section. Only the first eight or so apps (depending on your dash display) will appear on your homescreen's first page, so choose wisely.

Any changes you make in Settings will automatically take effect the next time you connect your iPhone to your car. You may need to experiment a little to find an ideal layout, but wait until you're parked to start tweaking anything.