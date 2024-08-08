Key Takeaways Android Auto now available in new generation Mini cars, expanding user options and support for Google's Android platform.

Google working on improving Android Auto usability, many compatible apps available on Google Play Store.

Easy process to add and order compatible apps on Android Auto to enhance user experience, with music and navigation apps being popular choices.

Android Auto has been around for a little while now, and it seems the automotive industry is content to let Android and Apple users enjoy their respective car platforms in whatever car they happen to buy. Which is wonderful, especially now that Mini supports Android Auto with its latest generation of cars (the last Mini generation didn't, which was highly upsetting for this Android loving, Mini owner).

Google has been working hard to expand and update Android Auto and the platform has come a long way. It's now something that is usable and user-friendly, and there are plenty of apps that are compatible with Android Auto.

Almost all new Android handsets running Android 12 onwards come with Android Auto pre-installed. If you need to install Android Auto, you can download and install it via the Google Play store.

While Google leaves it to developers to make their apps work, installing compatible apps is as easy as downloading them from the Google Play store.

Adding your apps to your car

It's easier than you might think

If you plug in your phone for the first time, there are some hoops you need to jump through on the handset and the car screen. You know, the standard "do you agree" buttons, I haven't looked at the terms, but I’m sure it's along the lines of, "don't blame us for stupidness." Obviously, this will only work when the car is stationary. You will need a USB cable that fits your car. Some newer cars have USB-C inside so double check the connection.

Install Android Auto. When you plug your phone into any Android Auto-compatible car, supported apps -- or at least a limited few of the most popular Google ones -- should load into the app drawer. You can add more apps to your home screen if you wish, tap the app tray icon which looks like 9 dots in rows of 3 x 3 you can toggle using the icon in the bottom left of your screen between split view and maps. Tap the + icon or Tap Customize to add any compatible app to Android Auto. It's normally the icon at the very end, and you may need to scroll down to find it. Only compatible apps will be shown to you, not all the apps on your phone, you can then tap any of your app icons to add. A tick mark will show you which ones you have added to your app drawer. Tap the back icon and you are done. Easy!

You can order your apps in much the same way in most cars. In some cases, you can tap Launcher Sorting and Custom Order and move the apps around on your handset.

In some cars, you may need to organize your Android Auto apps on your phone after you press Customize. Check your phone prompts when you get to Step 3.

Music and navigation

Two of the most common use cases are music and navigation. Google Maps will be the default GPS navigation app but Waze works really well, as does Tom Tom Navigation, so choose your GPS with ease.

Almost all music apps, including Deezer, Spotify, and Sirius, work seamlessly and can be controlled with voice. In some cars, you can say, “Hey Google,” and you can give your commands and ask for music to be played or navigate you home, for example. Some car brands may need you to tap a button on your steering wheel to invoke Google Assistant.

FAQ

Q: Do all apps work in Android Auto?

No, not all. Although most of the popular apps are, and that number is expanding all the time. As of 2022, there were at least 3,000 apps designed to work with Android Auto.

Q: Is my car compatible with Android Auto?

You can check Google’s page here on cars that support Android Auto.

Q: Which apps work with Android Auto?

You can check the list and search for compatible apps in the Google Play store. Here is a handy link.