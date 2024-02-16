Google just released the first developer preview of Android 15 for those with a compatible Pixel device (complete list below) to install and start testing. The update includes several new features and improvements, including better camera tools for apps and improved health-tracking features.

It should only be installed on development devices due to bugs and other performance issues.

As its name implies, this very first release of Android 15 is meant specifically for developers to get an idea of the core changes coming to Android and start building or updating their apps. As such, it should only be installed on development devices due to bugs and other performance issues that are sure to crop up.

That said, if you insist on installing the Android 15 developer preview, I'll walk you through the process below.

How to install the Android 15 developer preview

Google doesn't release developer previews as a simple over-the-air update. Instead, you'll need to manually flash the preview to your Pixel device, factory resetting it in the process. If you're not comfortable flashing an update to your phone, or you don't know what that even means, that's fine -- it's also a good indicator that you should just wait until Google releases the first beta in April through the standard Android Beta program.

The easiest way to flash your Pixel device with the Android 15 developer beta, is to use the Android Flash Tool from your computer.

Visit the Android Flash Tool website using Chrome and click Get Started. Note you'll need 10GB of available storage on your computer. After you click Get Started, Chrome will likely block the pop-up that's required to continue. Allow pop-ups from the site using the prompt in the address bar. A window should then show up, asking you to grant access to ADB keys. Click the blue Allow ADB access button. Before you continue the process, you'll need to enable developer options, USB debugging and OEM unlocking on the Pixel device you're going to install the preview on. Click the Follow these steps link under step one for instructions to enable all three features. Once you've enabled all of those tools and features, plug your Pixel into your computer and click the +Add new device button. A menu will show up, listing your Pixel device's name. Select your device, then click the Connect button. Next, approve the USB Debugging request on your phone.

What to do after connecting to the Android Flash Tool

Once your phone is connected to the flash tool, you'll see a list of popular builds near the bottom of the page. Look for the section labeled Android 15 Preview Releases. Click on the DP 1 button beneath that to select the first developer preview. Next, click Install build, look over the confirmation prompt detailing everything the tool's about to do, including completely wiping your Pixel, and when you're done click Confirm. Lastly, click I Accept when presented with the agreement.

Don't stray too far away from your computer and Pixel device once the process starts. You'll need to click on some buttons and take other actions on your Pixel device itself during the flashing process. The tool does a great job of showing you exactly what you need to do and when.

The entire process took about 10 minutes for me. I had to complete two different actions on my Pixel 8, one to unlock the bootloader, the other to lock it after the software was installed. The phone rebooted a few times, and then the Android Flash Tool told me the process was complete. When I looked at the Pixel 8, it had indeed been factory reset and was ready for me to set it back up.

How to leave the Android 15 developer preview

If after installing the Android 15 developer preview you decide it's too buggy and not something you want to deal with, you can use the method outlined above to flash a stable version of Android 14 by selecting Back to Public instead of Android 15. The process will once again factory reset your phone, erasing all of your apps and settings.

Which Pixel phones is the developer preview available for?

To install the Android 15 developer preview, you'll need to have one of the following Pixel devices:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet