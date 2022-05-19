WhatsApp offers a number of features, some of which are nice and easy to find, while others require you to dive a little deeper into the messaging app.

The messaging app allows you to hide your last seen for example, react to messages with emoji and you can even change the wallpaper for each contact if you want to. We've covered off our favourite Whatsapp tips and tricks in our separate feature but here we are focusing on a tip that we love.

Did you know it's possible to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from individual or specific contacts? It might be that you don't want a certain person or certain people to see your picture, or maybe you want to give the impression that you've blocked someone to teach them a little lesson, but you don't actually want to block them as then you won't know if they message you.

Here's how to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from individual contacts. This feature is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Open the WhatsApp app Tap on the Settings tab in the bottom right corner Tap Privacy Tap on Profile Picture Tap on My Contacts Except... Choose any contacts you don't want to see your WhatsApp profile picture Tap on Done in the top right corner

You'll still be able to send and receive messages with the contacts you select as normal, but they will see a great circle with a person icon in place of your WhatsApp picture.

