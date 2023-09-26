The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max both come with a new Action Button that replaces the Ring/Silent switch that's been a signature feature on all iPhone models since it launched in 2007. You can use this button for a range of functions, including toggling Silent mode on or off. However, to ensure you know whether silent mode is on or off, Apple added a fairly annoying new icon to the Home Screen. If you'd rather not have a large bell icon ruining your beautifully created Home Screen, here's how to hide the silent mode bell icon on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

What is the silent bell icon on iPhone 15 Pro?

The new Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has replaced the switch that is used on other iPhone models to turn silent mode on and off. It's still possible to use the Action Button to toggle silent mode, but as mentioned, you can also use it for a host of other functions, too, such as opening the camera, turning on the torch, or even running a shortcut.

The upshot of all of this is that there's no physical way of seeing if silent mode is on or off. On other iPhones, you can glance at the switch to see if silent mode is on or off - with on displaying a small orange element - but that's no longer possible on the iPhone 15 Pro models because the Action Button looks the same whether silent mode is on or not.

Apple in all its wisdom, has fixed this issue by adding a new icon to the Home Screen of your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. So, by default, although nothing will appear when silent mode is off, you'll see a bell icon right next to the time at the top of your Home Screen when silent mode is on. Thankfully, it's possible to remove it in Settings.

How to hide the silent mode icon on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Finding the setting to turn off the silent mode icon is a bit of a challenge, as it's hidden in the Sound & Haptics settings, despite being neither a sound nor a type of haptic feedback.

Open Settings. Select Sounds & Haptics. Underneath the Silent Mode toggle, toggle Show in Status Bar off. The bell icon will now no longer be displayed on your Home Screen, even when silent mode is off.

How can I tell if silent mode is on without the bell icon?

If you want to see whether or silent mode is on, and you've turned off the icon, you don't need to panic. You can quickly see the status of Silent mode in the Control Centre, and you can turn silent mode on or off from there, too.