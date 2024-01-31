Key Takeaways TikTok users need at least 1000 followers and be 18 or older to go live on the platform.

TikTok offers incentives for creators who go live, including the ability to turn virtual gifts into real money.

Going live on TikTok allows creators to engage directly with fans and potentially gain new followers and popularity.

TikTok started as a fun platform for sharing short videos with the world. After a while, it expanded to include longer videos, though short chunks of footage remained the platform's bread and button. Now, TikTok is compatible with all sorts of videos, including live content.

If you have a TikTok account and are looking for a new way to engage with your followers, going live might be what you've been looking for. Like most things on TikTok, ByteDance makes going live relatively painless. If you want to try it, here's everything you need to know about going live on TikTok, including a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

How many followers do you need to go live on TikTok?

While TikTok's live functionality is a fun way to use the platform, unfortunately, not everyone can go live on it. Instead, you must have at least 1,000 followers and be 18 years of age or older before the option to go live is even available to you.

There was a rumored workaround for the 1,000-follower minimum, but it doesn't work, so don't waste your time trying.

All you can do is create interesting and engaging content on TikTok to increase your follower count to 1,000 or more so you can start playing with the live-streaming feature. In the meantime, you can go live on other platforms like Twitch and YouTube without worrying about your followers, though the type of content people expect on those platforms is different.

How to go live on TikTok

TikTok makes the process of going live easy. In fact, it's similar to creating a prerecorded video. Remember, you must be at least 18 years old and have 1,000 followers, or the steps outlined below won't be available to you.

Here's a step-by-step guide that'll help you go live on TikTok and start engaging with your fans and followers:

Tap the Create icon on the bottom of the screen (it's the + sign). Swipe to LIVE from the available content options. Choose a cover image for your livestream. Write an interesting title for your stream that'll get attention. Press Go LIVE to start the stream.

How to adjust your live settings in TikTok

Once you're live, TikTok has several options you can adjust. You can do things like flip the camera, add effects, filter comments, and even add moderators. It's pretty easy to do

Make sure your stream is currently live on TikTok. Tap the three dots menu. Choose what you'd like to change and make the adjustments.

Should you go live on TikTok?

TikTok wants its users to go live, so it incentivizes its creators to do so. Outside of TikTok Shop, which is one of the biggest moneymakers for TikTok creators, going live is a great way to put some money in your pocket, assuming you have an engaged and dedicated audience.

Get money

Basically, TikTok lets viewers send Virtual LIVE Gifts to creators they like. Those can be turned into Diamonds, which is the digital currency TikTok uses to reward creators. Those Diamonds can then be turned into real money, and if you're getting a lot of them, it can be pretty lucrative.

Gain popularity

Another benefit of going Live on TikTok is that you can gain new fans and extra popularity. If you already have a baseline following of at least 1,000 people, you can get exposed to all different types of viewers who are looking for live content rather than prerecorded stuff. TikTok even has a Weekly Rankings feature that exposes top live creators to many other people.

Engage with fans

Sure, you can react to and respond to comments with traditional TikTok videos, but going live lets you talk directly with people, creating a deeper bond between you and your fans.

How to withdraw money you've made from TikTok live-streaming

If you've received Diamonds from TikTok, you can turn them into actual money by withdrawing funds to an external account. Here's how to do it:

Launch the Profile page on TikTok from the bottom-right button. Tap the three-line menu button on the top-right of the screen. Tap Settings and privacy from your Profile page. Tap the button labeled Balance.

From there, you'll be able to see how many Diamonds you have in your balance, and you can withdraw them into real money.

How much is a TikTok Diamond worth?

One Diamond is worth about $0.005, which means you'll need to earn about 200 Diamonds to make $1. Keep that in mind before you get too excited about becoming the next millionaire making live content on the social video platform.

