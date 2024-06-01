Key Takeaways YouTube TV allows you to customize your channel package and offers a variety of top channels.

How often are you scrolling through your TV or streaming services trying to find something that looks good to watch? It's probably every day, because it feels like there is never enough to watch. Whether you're perusing Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or Max, there is so much content, but none of it could look good at that moment. Plus, some of those don't offer live shows, meaning you're just watching pre-recorded or taped events.

YouTube TV is built differently. You can pick and choose many of the channels you want with a package and can tailor that package towards your interests. Plus, it offers some of the best features for streaming simultaneously in different places. Trying to commit to another streaming service can be difficult, but if you're trying to cut the cord from cable, something like YouTube TV may be easier for those that don't want to just rely on streaming services.

The real problem is figuring out whether you like the new platform before you commit to it. Luckily, there is a way for you to get YouTube TV for free to give it a test run. Here's how to sign up for a free YouTube TV account.

How does YouTube TV work?

Various channels to choose from

YouTube TV works on many electronic devices, including TVs, laptops, phones, and tablets. It's a streaming service that lets you watch live channels and on-demand titles. There are multiple channels you will get with a base plan, as 126 are offered to you for a set price. You can then add on different channels and subscriptions for as low as $2.

YouTube TV is the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket.

YouTube TV is also the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, which you can purchase as a stand-alone feature or bundle it into your subscription. There are only two different base plans that you can pick from. The English language base plan currently starts at $58 for three months, which is $15 off the normal price, and then jumps to $73 after that. The Spanish plan is $35 per month and offers 34 channels. Both offer unlimited DVR space and up to six accounts per household.

What is included with YouTube TV?

There's a wide variety of content

For the base plan, you'll get over 120 channels. Some of the top channels include TBS, TNT, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, FX, USA, E!, NFL Network, MSNBC, Fox News, Food Network, and more. The Spanish plan includes ESPN Deportes, Estrella TV, Galavision, beIN Sports in Español, and Cine Sony Television among others. You can also choose the base plan and then opt for the Spanish add-on option to get the best of both plans.

The other add-ons that you can include in your package feature Max, NBA League Pass, Starz, MGM+, Cinemax, ALLBLK, and more. There are bundles you can do, such as adding Staz, Cinemax, and Paramount+ for $30 per month. The live sports bundle includes NFL RedZone, beIN sports, Stadium, and more, for $11 per month. NFL Sunday Ticket is its own entity with two package options. You can get a YouTube TV base plan plus NFL Sunday Ticket for four payments of $87 per month or just have NFL Sunday Ticket for four payments of $112 per month. After those first four payments of the base plan plus NFL Sunday Ticket, you'll have to pay $73 per month for YouTube TV. There are multiple offers currently running for promos for NFL Sunday Ticket. You can find which one best suits your needs here.

YouTube TV does not offer monthly payment plans for NFL Sunday Ticket in Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Missouri, Minnesota, or Nevada.

How to get a free trial of YouTube TV

Signing up is simple

All you need to do to start your free trial is go to YouTube TV, and click Try it Free. It will ask you to log into your Google account and enter your zip code. Based off of that, it will tell you how long your free trial will last. Some will last up to a week while others will last only two days. You can enjoy the free trial for the period, but then it will require you to start paying for it after it ends.

You will be required to put in your credit card information before you sign up. After you've selected the plan you want, you can customize it with any add-on found on the next page before checking out. You can also sign up knowing what plan you want to choose and just get two to seven days for free before paying for it. If you do want to truly test it out, you need to cancel before your trial period is up to avoid getting charged.