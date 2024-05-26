Key Takeaways YouTube is hugely popular because it's free, but users have to deal with lots of ads, especially during long videos.

YouTube Premium removes ads and allows background playback, but it comes with a noticeable monthly cost.

With many streaming options out there, choosing can be tough, but there are ways to try YouTube Premium for free to see if it's worth keeping.

In the age of streaming, it can feel as if you are being hit by one service or another offering something you might want to watch or listen to. YouTube is certainly right at the top of the list of the most popular streaming services out there. Of course, one of the reasons YouTube is so popular is because it's totally free. That is, of course, if you're fine having to wade through what can at times seem like endless hours of advertisements. Especially if you're watching some longer videos. And that's where YouTube Premium comes in.

When users subscribe to YouTube Premium, they are able to watch as much YouTube as they want without having to sit through any ad videos. Anyone who adds the paid subscription also gets features like the ability to keep YouTube running in the background without any problems.

The downside, of course, is that there's a not insignificant monthly fee in order to use YouTube Premium. In a world with a ton of different streaming services all competing for your wallet, it can be hard to decide which service to go with. Luckily, there are some ways you can get a YouTube Premium subscription for free, at least for long enough to decide if it's something to keep around, for the long term.

Get YouTube Premium for free with Google Fi

Take advantage of two Google products

Thanks to YouTube being owned and operated by Google, there is one way where users can get a rather long free trial, as long as they are also new subscribers to Google Fi wireless cellular and data service. Those who sign up for Google Fi can get a full six months of YouTube Premium with the two caveats. Users need to be over the age of 13 and can't be using a Google Workspace that blocks YouTube. The six month trial also can't have been used before on the Google Fi account.

In order to activate the six-month free trial of YouTube Premium you should follow these steps:

1. Go to fi.google.com/account#plan on a web browser, it's not possible to sign up using the Google Fi app.

2. Go to the Member Profile.

3. In the "Devices & Subscriptions" list, select YouTube Premium.

4. Select Get started.

5. Follow the on-screen prompts.

Once the prompts have finished you'll be signed up for YouTube Premium for free for six months. Once the six month period is over, you'll be charged the regular monthly fee, though you can manage the subscription thorugh the Google Fi member profile.

YouTube Premium offers one free month

Try before you buy

If you're looking for the easiest way to get a YouTube Premium account for free for at least a litlte while, going straight to the horse's mouth will allow you to get a one month free trial. As long as you haven't had a YouTube Premium account in the recent past, the site will allow you to sign up for Premium and get 30 days free:

1. Go to https://www.youtube.com/premium.

2. If you are eligible for the trial, click the "try 1 month for $0" banner.

3. Select either Individual, Family, or Student depending on what you are looking for, each offers a 1 month trial.

4. Input your payment info and hit start 1-month trial button.

You'll then get a one month of YouTube Premium and will then pay the monthly fee after the trial is over and you don't cancel before renewal.

Make someone else pay to get YouTube Premium free

The family plan is free to you if someone else pays the fee

Beyond the free trials on offer, there is one other way you can get YouTube premium for free, though once the trials run out someone will have to pay a monthly fee that is a bit more than the individual subscriptions.

Someone who signs up for the family account can add as many as five people to their plan free of charge ot the other family members. The plan will be free for those invited onto the subscription family plan until it's canceled.

FAQ

Q: Have there been other YouTube Premium offers like Google Fi?

Users of Google Nest and Chromebooks were offered three free months after the purchase of those devices. However, at the latest, both offers needed to be redeemed by the end of 2023. At the moment, there are no more offers to pair with other Google products beyond the Goole Fi deal.

Q: What does a YouTube Premium subscription offer?

Here are the main perks:

Watch YouTube videos totally ad-free.

Stream with 1080p video quality.

Listen to ad-free music with YouTube Music Premium.

Download and play videos offline.

Keep playing videos in the background on mobile devices.

Queue videos on mobile devices.

Q: What’s the difference between YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium?

YouTube Music Premium is part of the YouTube Premium subscription but uses a different application to listen to any music on offer for the music service. Once you download the YouTube Music Premium app, you can listen to more than 100 million songs ad-free, download them, and listen to them while your screen is locked.