There are so many good things about Peloton, it's no wonder it has such a huge community, but one of the best things about it in our experience, is the music in the workouts.

Countless times we have popped our bottom on the saddle or our feet on the Tread belt, hit start on the huge display in front and a belter of a track has pumped through the built-in speakers. Whether it's Spice Girls or Mary J Blige, the playlists are second to none, managing to motivate you to keep your legs moving, even on the days that doing a workout was the last thing you fancied.

It's possible to see a playlist for a workout before you start it to see if the music is a little bit of you, and during any workout, each track will appear on the left side of the screen as it plays. If you tap the heart next to a track when it's playing, Peloton saves your music to a dedicated place, which you can then view from your profile screen.

You can also connect Apple Music and Spotify though, which will then create a playlist within the Apple Music and Spotify apps respectively, so you can bop along to the tracks while cleaning your house or doing the school run, and not just when riding or running.

Here's how to connect Apple Music and Spotify to Peloton to view your saved music from your Peloton workouts.

Pocket-lint

How to connect Peloton to Apple Music and view your favourite music

To connect Apple Music and Peloton to view your favourite Peloton music in the Apple Music app, follow these steps:

Tap on your username in the bottom left corner of the Peloton screen Tap on Music in the panel on the left Tap on 'Connect' from the panel on the right Tap on 'Connect' next to Apple Music from the pop up window Sign in with your Apple ID and password Type in the two-factor authentification code Tap on 'Allow'

Once you've followed those steps, your Peloton will be connected to your Apple Music account. To view your saved Peloton music in Apple Music, follow these steps:

Open the Apple Music app Tap on the Library tab at the bottom Tap on 'Playlists' Scroll down and you'll see "My Peloton Music By [your Peloton username] Tap on it to see all your saved Peloton songs

Pocket-lint

How to connect Peloton to Spotify and view your favourite music

To connect Spotify and Peloton to view your favourite Peloton music in the Spotify app, follow these steps:

Tap on your username in the bottom left corner of the Peloton screen Tap on Music in the panel on the left Tap on 'Connect' from the panel on the right Tap on 'Connect' next to Spotify from the pop up window Sign in with your Spotify account and password Tap on 'Agree'

Once you've followed those steps, your Peloton will be connected to your Spotify account. To view your saved Peloton music in Spotify, follow these steps:

Open the Spotify app Tap on the 'Your Library' tab at the bottom Tap on 'Playlists' at the top Scroll down and you'll see "My Peloton Music By [your Peloton username] Tap on it to see all your saved Peloton songs

Can I play my own music on Peloton?

The short answer is no, though there are a couple of caveats to this. Peloton classes are designed around the music so using your own music during a class sort of ruins some of what the class is about.

If you really want to use your own music from Spotify or Apple Music, or whichever other music streaming service you use, you can of course play your favourite playlist from your smartphone and pop some headphones in, but keep in mind you won't hear the instructor as easily so you might miss cues to up your resistance or incline.

You could also use your smartphone or a speaker to play your music without headphones and if you're using Peloton equipment, like the Bike+, Bike, Tread or Tread+, change the sound settings to focus on the instructor rather than the Original Mix, which is a combination of instructor and music. To do this, when you start a workout, press the volume up or volume down button on the right edge of the screen and select your preference. This will allow you to hear both your music and the instructor, but you will need to play your music separately to the Peloton equipment.

You can also play your own music when you are using the Just Workout classes in the Peloton app. All you need to do is open the third party music streaming service and play your music alongside doing your workout.