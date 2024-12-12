Summary Access your personalized PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up stats by logging into your PSN account on any device.

View your most-played games, top genres, and Trophy stats through a personalized multi-page breakdown.

Share your PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up stats on social media and brag about your gaming achievements.

PlayStation's end-of-year 2024 Wrap-Up is now available for users to try. The Spotify Wrapped-esque feature lets players get a look at their 2024 insights and check out their gaming habits over the calendar year. By logging in and seeing your PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up, you can find your most-played games, beloved genres you spent time with, and some interesting Trophy stats.

PlayStation ran into a bit of a technical snag when releasing its 2024 Wrap-Up. At launch, the official website was not allowing users to log in and see their stats. However, these issues seem to be mitigated. Players can now head over to the website and successfully receive their PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up to save on their computer or mobile device. You can also share your stats online via social media.

Your changes have been saved Sony PlayStation 5 Processing Power 10.3 TFLOPS Storage 825GB SSD CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 8 cores Dimensions 390 × 104 x 260 mm Weight 3.9 kg RAM 16GB GDDR6 Expand $499 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Related The PS6 will look a lot like the PS5 because of one specific limitation Former PlayStation chief Shawn Layden thinks PlayStation's hardware innovation has plateaued and that content is the "real competition."

How to access PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up

Log into your PlayStation Network account to access your personalized Wrap-Up

Close

With PlayStation's 2024 Wrap-Up now available to use, you can go to the official site using any browser on your computer, iOS, or Android device. On the landing page, you'll be prompted to sign in using your PlayStation account information. As soon as you're successfully signed in, you'll recieve a multi-page personalized breakdown of your year with PlayStation. The best part of PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up is how personalized it is to you. Everything included pulls from your time playing across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 throughout this calendar year.

If you wish to share and perhaps brag to your friends, the final card in the PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up is a wonderful one-pager of your stats. You can either screenshot or save the image to share. Post this across your group chats or on social media, and drag about how many hours you've sunk into Final Fantasy VII Rebirth or Astro Bot this year.

Related New PlayStation console rumor is a literal game-changer Sony is reportedly working on a new gaming handheld that could rival the Nintendo Switch and its successor.

PlayStation's 2024 Wrap-Up offers interesting stats on games

From games, genres, and Trophies, don't miss out