With every new version of watchOS, Apple Watch users have a key question: what are the new watch faces like? For some reason, Apple is very stingy with releasing new faces for the Apple Watch, so each new arrival is a pretty big deal.

In watchOS 10, there are two new faces: Palette, and Snoopy. Palette is a colourful face that changes as the hands pass around the screen, but Peanuts fans will be far more excited the Snoopy face. If you're eager to add Snoopy and Woodstock to your wrist, then here's how to get the Snoopy Watch Face on your Apple Watch.

How to get the Snoopy Watch Face using your iPhone

You can add the Snoopy watch face to your Apple Watch through the Watch app on your iPhone. Remember that you'll need to be running iOS 17 on your iPhone and watchOS10 on your Apple Watch.

Open the Watch app. Tap Face Gallery at the bottom of the screen. Under New Faces tap Snoopy. If you want, you can edit the colour and style of the Snoopy Watch Face. When you're done, tap the Add button. Your Snoopy Watch Face will appear on your Apple Watch.

How to get the Snoopy Watch Face using your Apple Watch

You can also add the Snoopy Watch Face directly from your Apple Watch without the need for your iPhone. Again though, you will need iOS 17 and watchOS 10.

Tap and hold your current Apple Watch face. Swipe left through your face until you see the plus (+) symbol. Tap plus (+). Tap New Watch Faces. Scroll down to the Snoopy face and tap Add. Use the Digital Crown to select the style. Swipe left and use the Digital Crown to select a colour. Press the digital crown to save your changes. Tap the Snoopy face and it will appear as your Apple Watch face.

What does the Snoopy watch face do?

Apple has said that the characters on the Snoopy Watch Face 'interact and play with the watch hands, react to weather conditions, or even get active when the user does a workout' and this is fairly accurate description of what the Snoopy Watch Face does. When you wake your Apple Watch, you'll see a different animation, with Snoopy sitting on the minute hand, or sliding down it in his dog bowl, and many of the animations feature his faithful sidekick, Woodstock. Some animations are unrelated to the watch hands, such as an animation of Woodstock sneaking out from behind Snoopy's ear. There's a decent number of animations, so you're not just seeing the same few over and over again.

On a very hot day, an animation popped up of Snoopy chillaxing on top of his doghouse in sunglasses, with a large sun beating down on him. And when doing an indoor cycling workout through the Workout app, returning to the Snoopy Watch Face found Snoopy skipping across the screen in solidarity, with Woodstock chasing after him.

There's even a little Easter egg of sorts if you select the black and white background called Newspaper for your Snoopy Watch Face. From Monday to Saturday, the background will remain black and white, but in a nod to the print comic strips in newspapers, on Sundays the background changes to colour. Unlike the Mickey Mouse face, however, you don't get the time spoken out loud when you tap the face. Although to be fair, Snoopy never did speak out loud in the Peanuts comic strips. He is a dog, after all.