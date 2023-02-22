It's not quite as simple as just throwing it out.

TV technology has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years, but the reality remains that most of us don't buy a new TV anywhere near as often as we upgrade our phones or laptops.

When you have a good TV you're likely to keep it for ages, which leaves you with an awkward question when it does come time to get rid of it. How do you do so? We've got some key tips for you right here.

How to dispose of an old TV

The reality is that there are plenty of different ways to get rid of an older TV that you no longer want or need. Here are a few of the major options.

Sell your TV online

Just because it's no longer fit for your standards, doesn't mean your TV isn't of use to someone else. It's always worth throwing it up on eBay or another sales site for at least a week or two to generate some interest.

You never know whether it'll have a spare part or fit the ticket for someone on a tight budget, and this could leave you with some change in your pocket. Of course, its bulk means you'll most likely want to list it for collection only.

Donate your TV

There are plenty of places that might be happy to take an old working TV, whether that's a store like Goodwill or Salvation Army, or something more surprising like a local school or library.

If your TV is old enough to still be a CRT (cathode ray tube) model, it could be of interest to preservationists and hobbyists who like playing old games or watching VHS tapes.

Finally, sites such as Freecyle and Gumtree offer easy ways to put up a listing for a free item, so put your TV on there and you might find someone who'll take it for free.

Recycle your TV

If you try a few avenues and find that you just cannot shift your old TV, don't just stick it on the street or curb - there's a global problem with e-waste that you would be contributing to.

Instead, do some research to find your nearest recycling centre and take it there (if you're in the UK, at least, where these are fairly plentiful). You'll probably need a car to get it there, although some councils also offer pick-up services for bulky goods at low costs.

In the US, depending on your location, you may have to be more reliant on the private sector, but stores like Best Buy and Walmart often operate haul-away services for a fee that you might want to use. In Best Buy's case, this is at its best value when you're buying a TV, as you can get delivery of your new TV at the same time.