Key Takeaways Paramount+ offers competitive pricing with a wide range of shows and movies, including CBS hits, Nickelodeon titles, and NFL games.

New subscribers can access a free one-week trial or find discounts through annual subscriptions, student or military discounts, and coupon codes.

Some content remains free even after the trial.

At $5.99, Paramount+ is one of the most competitively priced streaming services—and with more than 40,000 shows, the subscription has a lot to offer, from Star Trek and Indiana Jones to even NFL games. But, with many households wanting more than one streaming service to access their favorite shows and movies, the costs can really pile up. Thankfully, there are a few hacks to find Paramount+ deals, particularly for new subscribers.

Paramount+ is home to CBS’ biggest hits, from dramas like NCIS, Blue Bloods and Tracker, long-standing comedies like King of Queens and Everybody Loves Raymond to hits like Survivor. With titles from Nickelodeon and Nick Jr like Paw Patrol, Spongebob and Peppa Pig, the subscription offers something for every age. Of course, the platform also includes movies from Paramount, including Indiana Jones. Paramount+ also allows users to stream NFL games that air on CBS channels.

What makes the list of shows and movies even sweeter is the fact that the company isn’t shy about offering discounts. There are multiple ways to find a Paramount+ deal, or even get a week or two for free. Here’s how.

Paramount+ Pricing: How much does Paramount+ cost?

Plans start at $5.99 a month

Like many subscription services, Paramount Plus has a few different options and price points. The most affordable option is the Essential plan, which is $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. Paramount+ with Showtime adds the additional shows, plus makes many of the other shows commercial free for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

How to get Paramount+ for free

Paramount+ offers free trials and select free shows

For new subscribers, Paramount+ offers a free one-week trial to see everything that the streaming service has to offer. The trial is a great way to see what shows the service offers and whether or not you’ll watch the content enough to justify the recurring subscription cost.

Paramount+ also offers a bit of content that’s still free even for those who have used up their one-week trial. This free content includes select components of the streaming service’s full library, designed to get viewers hooked on a series so they want to subscribe for more. Without a subscription, you can still watch single limited episodes of some of the platform’s most popular shows. To watch free shows, you don’t even need an account or to send in your credit card information. You’ll just need to download the app and choose "watch free episodes" when you open the app.

Another way to get this streaming service for free is to be a Walmart+ subscriber, as this free shipping service includes Paramount+ as one of the membership perks. If you were already eyeing the free shipping and delivery, you can get both the Walmart+ perks and a Paramount+ Essential subscription for $12.95 a month, or $98 annually.

Some cable TV providers also offer free access to Paramount+. While many of the shows are already part of a cable TV subscription, the addition of Paramount+ makes it easier to watch from a tablet or smartphone while on the go. To access free Paramount+ through your cable TV subscription, you’ll need to click on the "Sign in with a partner" option.

How to get discounts on Paramount+

Annual subscriptions and coupon codes are just two of the options

While getting Paramount+ for free is typically a temporary scenario, there are a few options to potentially get that monthly cost discounted after the free trial ends. The first of these options is available to any subscriber: the annual subscription option. Instead of paying $5.99 a month, paying for one year is $59.99. That’s roughly like getting two months out of the year for free, around a $11.89 savings.

Students can also drop the price a bit with a 25 percent discount for those with a valid student ID. This applies to college students that are currently enrolled in a Title IV or higher university and doesn’t apply to high school students. To get the discount, you’ll need to sign up and verify your student ID from the Paramount+ website.

Similarly, Paramount+ offers a 25 percent military discount. This applies to both active duty and retirees, as well as reservists, National Guard, veterans and their dependents or spouses. To get the discount, you’ll need to sign up online and verify your military ID.

Another way to find discounts on Paramount+ is to use coupon codes at checkout. Paramount+ coupon codes change regularly, so use a reputable deal site like Retail Me Not or Groupon to find the latest discount codes to type in at checkout. For example, from now through July 15, the coupon code THECHI takes half off the Paramount+ Showtime Plan, making it temporarily the same price as the Essential plan for the first month.

Is Paramount+ worth it?

That depends on what you love to watch. As the streaming home to CBS Shows, it’s a great subscription for the crime drama junkie or those who love classic comedies like King of Queens. With many Nickelodeon and Nick Jr shows included, it’s also a good option for families with young kids. Finally, any NFL games that air on CBS are also included in the streaming service. The best way to find out if Paramount+ is worth it for your personal streaming preferences is by starting with their selection of free shows or signing up for a one week free trial.