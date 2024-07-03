Key Takeaways Netflix offers free subscriptions through T-Mobile, Dish, and Verizon.

Verizon and Xfinity subscribers can get Netflix at a discount through bundles.

Netflix discontinued free trials in 2020, focusing on paid subscriptions and deals.

As the big streaming services continue to battle it out for our attention, they’ve been pumping more and more money into these huge productions. Netflix, for example, already has a solid handful of blockbuster hits like Stranger Things (which costs around $30 million per episode to make) and continues to excite with shows like the (surprisingly faithful and high-quality) live-action One Piece. The talk of the town at the moment is the third season of the wildly popular Bridgerton series, which offers an alternative take on the London Regency era.

Contrary to other streaming services, Netflix does not offer a free trial, and with the recent changes to cross-account sharing (and increases in monthly prices), it can seem like the deals have dried up. But we’re here to point you in the right direction, and hopefully save you some money.

Netflix Subscription with ads $6.99 Premium Subscription $15.49 or $22.99 options Simultaneous streams 2-4 # of profiles 5 Originals Yes Live TV No Library Netflix Free trial No Expand Sign up

How to get Netflix for "free"

Deals that essentially give you a free subscription

Netflix

At the time of writing, the best freebie deals are available through T-Mobile, Dish, and Verizon. If you go through T-Mobile, a standard Netflix with ads subscription is included with most Go5G plans at no extra cost. Do keep in mind that you’re not getting the ad-free version, but it’s still a nice little perk if you’re a T-Mobile subscriber.

The cable company Dish is trying to combat cord-cutting with its own deal, which also offers a free subscription to Netflix with ads when you sign up for a new two-year commitment with Dish. Again, you’re getting the Netflix tier with ads, but it’s still a nice bonus if you’re a Dish user or looking for a cable provider that offers some extras.

Last but not least, we have Verizon’s promotion which offers a full year of Netflix Premium (the highest tier, with zero ads and Netflix Spatial Audio) when you purchase an annual subscription to +play, Verizon’s in-house entertainment platform that consolidates streaming subscription services.

Related How to set a sleep timer for your Netflix show or movie This setting was ideal if you were sleepy and didn't want to leave Netflix on all night. Sadly, it's not available any more.

How to get Netflix at a discount

Some more deals that make Netflix cheaper

Netflix

Most of the time, the best Netflix deals come by way of a bundle, which the company does not offer very often. Right now, the best bundle deals are available for both Verizon and Xfinity subscribers. Verizon’s Netflix & Max (With Ads) bundle offers both ad-supported subscriptions for the price of $10 a month (which go for $7 and $10, respectively), meaning you’re basically getting Netflix for free, and it’s available for Verizon users on the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plans.

Xfinity’s StreamSaver bundle was announced last month and is currently one of the best Netflix bundle deals alongside the Verizon one. It includes Peacock Premium with ads, Apple TV+, and Netflix Standard with ads for $15 a month (which go for $5.99, $9.99, and $6.99, respectively) alongside your Xfinity internet subscription. The catch here is that you have to bundle it with an internet subscription, which you can do for $35 a month, or by adding the extra $15 a month to your current internet plan.

Related What do Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and other streaming services cost now? Here's a rundown of how much you can expect to pay for all the different streaming services as of June 2024.

Does Netflix have a free trial?

Free trials are a thing of the past, unfortunately

Netflix

Netflix discontinued its free trial back in 2020, and it doesn’t look like it’s coming back any time soon, unfortunately. While this is a bit of a bummer, the service has become so ubiquitous that they likely assume most people with even a casual interest in the streamer have sampled their service at least one.