Key Takeaways Max offers quality content, with shows like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Sopranos and The Last of Us.

No official free trial is available, but the platform offers free episodes as a way to check out the service, and Cricket Wireless customers can get a free subscription included with a plan.

Max offers three subscription tiers with varying features, including an ad-supported plan, an ad-free plan, and a premium plan with higher quality streaming and audio options.

While some streaming services tend to throw everything at the wall in hopes that something will stick, Max prefers to take things in a different direction. Recent hits like The Last of Us and House of the Dragon are a testament to the service's dedication to quality over quantity. Though we're waiting for new seasons of Euphoria or The White Lotus, Max also has a deep library of critically-acclaimed programming, including The Sopranos, Six Feet Under and True Blood. The streaming service also includes plenty of blockbuster films, including Barbie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Dune: Part Two. No matter what you're in the mood for, Max has something for everyone, and if you're looking to check this service out

However, prices are on the rise for nearly every streaming service, making it tough to spring for another full-price monthly payment, no matter how great the shows on Max are. Fortunately, there is a way to have your cake and eat it too.

That's because there are a few ways you can get your hands on a free subscription period for Max. Thanks to these methods, you will be able to check out all the great content that the platform has to offer, making it much easier to decide whether you want to commit to supporting it in the future. Here's how to get Max for free:

Max Subscription with ads $9.99 per month or $100 annually Premium Subscription starts at $16.99 or $150 annually Simultaneous streams 2 # of profiles 5 Originals yes Live TV yes, just live sporting events Library Max Free trial No Ad plans $9.99 per month or $100 annually Expand See at Max

Is there a Max free trial?

A rare sight to see

Quite a few popular streaming services, whether video or music, offer a free trial period for you to check out all their features and library before committing. The same used to be true for HBO Max, but back in 2020, the offer got scrapped.

To many people's surprise, a free 7-day trial period came back for a short while in June 2024. The offer was available for new accounts and allowed you to enjoy the platform for completely free, making it a great way to check out the best shows around. Unfortunately, it didn't stick around, and for now at least, there is once again no way to get an official free trial period on Max.

Watch select episodes for free

A taste of Max to get the party started

Max

Max, sadly, doesn't offer a free trial period for you to try out its library. That doesn't mean that you have to go in blind and subscribe without checking out the goods first. The platform has a different way of showing off its merchandise, it offers select episodes of its popular shows for completely free!

All you need to do is go to Max's dedicated website for its free episode selection and browse to your heart's content. You won't be able to see full seasons there, of course, but it should be more than enough to help you decide whether it's worth subscribing to the service.

Max is free with Cricket Wireless

A bundle to save you a few bucks

If you're a Cricket Wireless customer, you can get a Max subscription for completely free, included in your $60 per month mobile phone bill. If you're a Cricket customer, all you need to do to start using your free Max subscription is sign into the Max app using your Cricket account. Here's how:

Download the Max app on Android or iOS Choose Sign In Then, select Connect with provider Choose Cricket Wireless from the list Log into the app using your Cricket Wireless credentials Enjoy your free Max subscription

Keep in mind that this works as a separate account. That means, if you're a current Max subscriber, you'll have to cancel your subscription not to double the payment. There is no way to use your current account with the Cricket-provided subscription.

Can you get Max cheaper?

Pay less for more

As you can see, sadly, there aren't many ways to get your hands on a free Max subscription. That's not to say you can't find a good deal for the subscription and save a few bucks though.

In fact, Max itself offers quite a nice way of saving on subscription costs. There is, of course, a catch there. In order to save on your subscription with Max, you'll actually have to spend more up front. Here's how it works.

Related HBO Max: How much does it cost after the price hike? Here is what you need to know about HBO Max - as it exists today - including how much it costs after the new price hike.

Max offers two ways of paying for your subscription. The first one is the standard monthly payment, and the other available option is a yearly plan -- you get charged once a year for the whole twelve months. However, when going with the latter option, you get charged for only the equivalent of 10 monthly payments, so it's as if you were getting 2 months free.

This deal works for every subscription plan available on Max, essentially saving you 16% when compared to a monthly recurring payment.

FAQ

Q: What are the best shows on Max?

With a huge library behind its belt, Max is home to a spectacular number of high-quality TV shows. However, with such a huge library, it might be a bit difficult to pick out which one to watch. Here are some great examples to start with:

Game of Thrones

Watchmen

Abbott Elementary

The White Lotus

Hacks

House of the Dragon

Succession

The Last of Us

True Detective

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Q: Is Max better than Netflix?

THat, of course, depends on what you'd like to watch. Both of these services have plenty of movies and series to offer, ranging from action or sci-fi to documentaries and original productions. Netflix's library is famously broader, and the service even includes games, but Max does not fall far behind, and is known for its high-quality original productions. Ultimately, both of these streaming platforms are a great choice, and you'll find plenty of great content on both.

Q: How much does a Max subscription cost?

Currently, Max offers three different subscription tiers. For each of them, you can pay monthly, or choose a yearly subscription to pay for 10 months and 2 months free.

Max With Ads - $9.99/month or $99.99/year

Max Ad-Free - $15.99/month or $149.99/year

Max Ultimate Ad-Free - $19.99/month or $199.99/year

Q: What do Max subscription plans include?

Each of the three subscription plans that Max offers has its own advantages. The cheapest plan lets you watch everything in the service's library, but limits your quality to 720p or 1080p, depending on the content you're watching. As its name suggests, it also includes ads in the content you're watching.

The second tier, appropriately named Max Ad-free, simply removes advertisements from the equation, but leaves the rest pretty much the same as with the ad-supported tier.

Then there is the Max Ultimate subscription. This tier is ad-free as well, but it also allows you to watch content in 4K with Dolby Atmos support. Keep in mind, though, that some shows might not be available in this quality.