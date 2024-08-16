Key Takeaways Access iMessage group chats through apps on Google Play Store with Mac computer

Use AirMessage, Blue Bubbles, or join the Sunbird waitlist to integrate iMessage on Android.

Limited options for Android users to use iMessage; Beeper was a potential solution that failed.

I can admit that I am an Android user, so I'm not always in the loop with family or friend group chats on iMessage. I would love the chance to get back in the loop, and I thought it was possible with a few apps and clicks, but it seems to be a bit more complicated than that. So, if you have access to a Mac computer this will be super simple for you, as you can get iMessage on your Android device with a few apps from the Google Play store, which use a clever workaround to get the job done. If not, then you might encounter the same difficulties I experienced when trying to get back in to those iMessage group chats.

AirMessage

Get ready to finally be in those iMessage group chats

AirMessage

One of the most popular apps that can be used to get iMesssage on Android is AirMessage, which connects to a Mac to facilitate the use of Apple's messaging protocol.

1: Download & install AirMessage Server on your Mac

2: Download the app on both your Android phone & Mac

3: Open & sign in with either Google or Apple accounts

4: Enable all necessary permissions (messaging) on Mac & Android

5: To ensure that it will all work, be sure to turn on the energy saver on your Mac

6: On the app, enter the IP address & port number under Settings

As you can see its fairly complex, but if you simply must have iMessage on your Android phone, this is a solid workaround.

Blue Bubbles

Different app, same process

Blue Bubbles

This app also uses virtually the same process, and also requires a connection with a Mac computer.

1: Download & install the app both on your MacBook and Android device

2: Follow the detailed instructions, input your Apple ID to gain access to iMessages

3: Connect Android device with MacBook with IP address & port number

4: Follow along with the prompts until the two devices are connected

After all this hassle, installing and connecting the two devices, you should have access to iMessages on your Android device. It is truly trying to bridge the gap between Android and Apple users.

Sunbird

This new app could be a game changer in the future

While this app is yet to be fully launched, it is said to revolutionize the way we communicate & collaborate by merging platforms together upon release. Screenshots show Sunbird bringing users the familiar iMessage setup—the same intuitive, blue bubbles you know and love. However, this app may run into issues with Apple, much like another app which used to offer iMessage support.

Beeper

This app used to work with iMessage, but lost support after a battle with Apple

Beeper was one of the first apps to offer seamless cross-platform messaging. It originally included iMessage, SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Signal, Slack, Microsoft Teams, & Google Chat. However, shortly after launch the problems between Apple and Beeper began and by the new year in 2024, Beeper had lost its ability to support iMessage for non-iPhone users.

This app could have been absolutely vital for working professionals, influencers, and freelancers if it had successfully integrated all social platforms, messaging services and iMessage. But unfortunately, without iMessage support this app will no longer help you solve your blue bubble group chat problems.

Unfortunately, there aren't many good apps or platforms that can seamlessly merge an Android device with iMessage. I even checked Reddit, and finding an Android that can receive and send iMessages is like searching for the Loch Ness Monster or a unicorn—imaginary & something that just doesn't happen. Is all this hassle for iMessage really worth it? There are so many other messaging apps available, it seems less important when so many other viable alternatives exist.