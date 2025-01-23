Summary At its recent Galaxy Unpacked keynote, Samsung officially unveiled its next-gen lineup of flagship Android smartphones.

The company launched the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it teased a fourth model: the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Aside from the S25 Edge, the other three S25 models are now up for pre-order. Here are some tips on where to find the best deals and early promos.

If you're considering picking up one of Samsung's latest candy bar-style handsets, it's worth taking advantage of early pre-order bonuses, trade-in deals, and other limited-time promotions. There are a number of discounts begging to be leveraged -- here's how to secure yourself a new S25 device for as cheap as possible.

Galaxy S25 The base model of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for 2025, the S25 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.2-inch display panel, and a triple camera array. $800 at Samsung

Galaxy S25+ The middle child of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for 2025, the S25+ features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.7-inch display panel, and a triple camera array. $1000 at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Ultra The highest-end variant of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for 2025, the S25 Ultra ships with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a massive 6.9-inch display, and a quad camera setup. $1300 at Samsung

How to buy a Samsung Galaxy S25 series device for as cheap as possible

Leverage pre-order bonuses, as well as trade-in discounts

For a limited time, Samsung is offering $50 pre-order bonus credits for early Galaxy S25 adopters. Unfortunately, this credit can't be applied to the phone itself , and can instead only be redeemed on eligible Galaxy accessories.

On a more generous note, the company does offer a trade-in system, of which up to $900 in S25 savings can be earned based on eligibility. Samsung's trade-in program is application-based, and further details are accessible via a dedicated web portal.

The major US cellular carriers, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, are all offering their own trade-in promotions, as well, though there are a number of stipulations at play. Eligibility depends on your current phone plan, your location, the make, model, and condition of your existing handset, and more.

Elsewhere, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers aren't yet offering direct discounts on the S25 series. Rather, they appear to be sweetening the deal with complimentary $100 gift cards, or $200 cards in the case of the S25 Ultra. Of course, these gift cards can't be redeemed on S25 hardware itself.

Consider picking up one of last year's Galaxy S24 models instead

The S24 is no longer Samsung's top-of-the-line offering, but it's still an excellent choice overall

Owing to the incremental nature of this year's Galaxy hardware refresh, it's possible to experience ninety percent of the flagship S25 experience without sacrificing your wallet's integrity in the process. Rather than springing for one of Samsung's latest Android handsets, consider picking up last year's S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra models instead.

Sure, the S24 series runs on a slightly older Qualcomm chipset , but you're unlikely to notice any major difference in day-to-day usage. As well, the S24 series is slated to receive Samsung's One UI 7 running atop Android 15 in the near future -- this software update is set to breathe new life into the year-old hardware package.

As cellular carriers and third-party retailers turn their attention towards the newer S25 series, I expect a great number of S24 discounts to hit storefronts in the coming weeks. AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Amazon are among the sources worth keeping tabs on for upcoming S24 sale prices.