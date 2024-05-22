Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a Copilot+ PC starting at $1,349.99.

To get a free 50-inch 4K TV with the Edge, pre-order by June 17, 2024, and pay full price.

The free TV deal requires signing into the Samsung Offer Program and selecting the TV before checkout.

One of the major tech stories at Microsoft's recent press event was the launch of Copilot+ PCs from Microsoft and various partners. These computers are specially equipped to accelerate the company's Copilot AI, providing near-instant responses for some tasks. Samsung, one of the partners, is offering an unusual pre-order bonus for the Galaxy Book 4 Edge: a 50-inch 4K TV. Here is what you need to do to secure it in time.

What is Samsung's new Copilot+ laptop?

It's called Galaxy Book 4 Edge

As mentioned, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a Copilot+ PC. Specifically, it is a laptop equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. It shares many features with other Copilot+ devices but also includes unique Samsung features such as Quick Share, Auto Switch for Galaxy Buds, and tethered control of Samsung Galaxy phones that support Galaxy AI. You can choose between 14- or 16-inch AMOLED touchscreens, and 3.4GHz or 3.8GHz versions of the Elite processor. If you choose the 3.4GHz option, you get 512GB of storage. The 3.8GHz chip is paired with 1TB of storage. All models have two USB 4 ports and an HDMI 2.1 connection. If you opt for the 16-inch model, you also get a USB-A 3.2 port, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Prices start at $1,349.99 for a 14-inch 3.4GHz model with 512GB of storage. The 3.8GHz version, available only in a 16-inch format with 1TB, costs $1,749.99.

How to get a free Samsung TV with the Galaxy Book 4 Edge

The 50-inch Samsung Crystal 4K TV is normally $380

Here's what you need to do to qualify:

Visit Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Edge page and click "Pre-order now." Choose any configuration you want. You have the option of a trade-in, but note that you can only get the TV when you pay the full price upfront. You'll need to sign into the Samsung Offer Program to claim the TV. You may be prompted to do this during checkout. Before completing checkout, make sure the TV is selected and appears with a $0 price tag.

A critical point here is that the offer is only valid during the pre-order period, which lasts through June 17, 2024. Once regular orders begin the next day, the offer for the free TV ends. Samsung is also offering the deal "while supplies last," so it could run out before June 17.

The TV is a Samsung 50-inch Class Crystal UHD DU7200 valued at $379.99. It is not top of the line as refresh rates are capped at 60Hz. However, it is a 4K HDR TV that includes support for enhanced HDR10+ content. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant via separate smart speakers.