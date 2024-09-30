Key Takeaways Book costs can be high, but using Libby from your library allows you to read endless ebooks for free.

Libby works on various ereaders.

Setting up Libby requires a library with OverDrive support, a library card, and following simple steps for each ereader.

Book costs can add up quickly if you're an avid reader like myself. Most paperback books range from $10 to $20 but can get more expensive. Hardcover books, naturally, are pricier. While ebooks are slightly cheaper than their physical counterparts, it still isn't a small expense, especially if you burn through books quickly. The costs may be enough to make you slow down or pause your reading.

Supporting your local library is a great way to get free books, but if you're like me, finding time to get to a physical location isn't always very doable. Luckily, your library likely provides access to ebooks, so you can rent books for your ereader. Most libraries use a platform called Libby, which is a free app that offers ebooks, digital audiobooks, and magazines from your public library.

Like physical books, you need to check content out, and you will only have it for a limited time. But, since the app is free, and borrowing from your library is free, you can read infinite amounts without paying a dime. Kindles, Kobos, and Boox ereaders all allow you to download and use Libby, so it doesn't matter what type of ereader you have. It is important to point out, though, that while Libby is the most recent app, OverDrive, the original app, built Libby. As a result, you may see OverDrive on your device instead of Libby.

Before using Libby or OverDrive, you'll first need a library card from a library that supports OverDrive or Libby. You can search for a library on the OverDrive website. Luckily, many libraries allow you to register online these days, so you don't necessarily need to go into a physical location if you don't have a library card yet. Once you have your library card, follow these steps for each ereader brand to set up Libby on your ereader.

How to install the Libby app on your Kobo ereader

A pre-installed app makes the process easy

For Kobo users, follow the steps below.

From the homepage, tap More in the bottom right corner. Tap Settings. Tap OverDrive. Follow the steps to sign in to your OverDrive account. You will need your library card number as well as the pin. Once you are signed in, navigate to Discover. Select OverDrive from the top menu to browse books that are available for borrowing. You can also search for specific books and select OverDrive from the search bar menu on the right side to see if your library has a particular book available. When you find a book, select it and tap the …. Select Borrow with OverDrive to rent the book. If it isn't currently available, select Place Hold, and you'll receive a notification when it's ready.

How to read Libby books on your Kindle

Sync books between your Libby account and your Kindle

Kindle users can also get free books through the Libby platform, though the process is slightly different than the steps above for Kobo devices.

Download the Libby app or open Libby in your browser. You can wirelessly send books to your Kindle from Libby, so you don't necessarily need the app on the same device you'll use for reading. Open the Libby app (or use the Libby website) and follow the prompts to add your library card. You'll need the card number as well as the pin. Browse titles by tapping the building icon and browsing the different guides and lists, or tap the search icon to search for a specific author, title, or topic. Once you choose a book, select Borrow. If it isn't currently available, select Place Hold, and you'll receive a notification when it's ready. Tap the book icon to view your current books. Select Read With and then Kindle to send the book to your Kindle. The title will open in an Amazon webpage. Select the yellow Get Library Book button. Open your Kindle and refresh your library. The ebook should appear there, though sometimes you need to wait a few minutes for it to download.

How to install the Libby app on your Boox ereader

Google Play store makes it easy and fast to access Libby

Boox ereaders are unique in their use of Android OS, which gives you access to Google's Play Store. That makes accessing Libby very easy.

Select Apps from the menu on the left side. Select Play Store. Search for and download the Libby app. Open the Libby app. Follow the steps to sign in to your Libby account. Once you're logged in, use the magnifying glass at the bottom left to search for titles or tap the building icon on the bottom to browse different categories. Once you choose a book, tap the green rectangle with a + to borrow the book. A menu will pop up displaying the number of copies available from your library. Tap the green rectangle with a + again. Tap Borrow. Select Read With… to choose whether you want to read it on a Kindle or On this device. If you select On this device, the book will automatically open to the cover page on your Boox ereader.

