The seemingly endless content library of Disney+ makes it one of the most sought after streaming subscriptions. From Marvel to Star Wars to Disney and Pixar's libraries, there is so much content to be consumed, and it's filled with content appropriate for all ages. I know many of you have probably checked out Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour on Disney+ as well.

Disney, to the surprise of almost no one, got rid of the free trials for Disney+ right around the time The Eras Tour film was put on the streamer. It capitalized on arguably the biggest motion picture event of the year to turn consumers into subscribers. For people looking for a deal, it was less than ideal. There are a lot of great shows and movies to watch on the platform, so the demand for the service isn't going to go down any time soon.

Seeing as there is no way to just sign up for a free trial through Disney+ anymore, how are you supposed to get Disney+ for free? There are some ways and we've got you covered. Here's how to enjoy the best of what's on Disney+ without having to pay for a separate subscription.

Sign up for Spectrum

Disney+ is on them

While it may seem counterintuitive, especially if you're trying to cut the cord on cable, Disney+ is included if you sign up for a Spectrum cable package. Choosing a Spectrum TV Select Signature plan for $65 per month or a Spectrum TV Select Plus subscription for $75 per month will net you Disney+. The Disney+ plan that you'll receive is the Disney+ Basic plan, meaning there are ads included. But you get this absolutely free if you purchase either of these subscriptions.

The Select Plus plan includes channels like MLB Network, NFL Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network.

The Select Plus plan includes channels like MLB Network, NFL Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network, which are not included in the other package.

Save with Verizon

Get a bundle for less than it typically costs

Those who have Verizon have multiple ways to get either discounts or a free trial of Disney+. If you're interested in a free, six-month trial of Disney+, you already have to have an Unlimited plan. You can't now enroll for one, as that option doesn't exist anymore. To check whether you're eligible to pick one up to add to your existing Unlimited phone plan, see here.

Those who are interested in getting a discount on a Disney+ bundle. This will give you Disney+ Premium without ads, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ with ads. Currently, that bundle costs $19 per month if you're purchasing it. But adding it to a new or existing Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome & Welcome Unlimited plan will get you this bundle for just $9 per month. That will automatically be added to your Verizon bill each month.

A new bundle is upcoming

The latest includes three streaming giants

Announced earlier in May, Disney+ is offering a new bundle with Hulu and Max. The partnership between Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery links Max up with the usual Disney+ and Hulu bundle that has been offered for years. The subscriptions will be available at some point this summer.

The new bundle will be available to be purchased on any of the three platforms and there will be multiple subscription options, including ones with ads and ones without ads. More details are upcoming but purchasing a bundle will likely be incorporated with other companies as well, such as the ones from Verizon and Spectrum listed above. Terms and conditions have yet to be announced.

Purchasing a bundle of Disney+ and Hulu right now on its own without the addition of a third-party subscription is offered on both ad-supported and ad-free plans. It is $10 per month for Disney+ and Hulu with ads. It is $15 per month for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads. Without ads, it is $20 per month for Disney+ and Hulu and $25 per month for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.