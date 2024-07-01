Key Takeaways Disney+ appeals to various age groups with classic movies, series, and documentaries but lacks a free trial.

Disney+ deals can be found through bundling with Hulu or ESPN+ or by taking advantage of discounts like a military discount or Verizon offers.

Disney+ offers different plans, with the most affordable being the Basic (with ads) at $7.99/month, and the Premium (ad-free) at $13.99/month.

With The Walt Disney Company now owning not just Pixar but Marvel, National Geographic, 21st Century Fox, and several others, Disney+ isn’t just a platform for streaming classic animated kids' movies. As home to series like Star Wars and Marvel, remade classics like the live-action Little Mermaid and Aladdin, Pixar favorites like Up and Inside Out, and National Geographic documentaries, Disney+ appeals to a wide range of ages and interests. But, while Disney+ is a popular streaming service, it lacks even a basic free trial. That leaves many new potential subscribers wondering, is there a way to get Disney+ for free? How can you get Disney+ deals?

While the $7.99 starting price for Disney+ is lower than competitors like Netflix, many fans need to have more than one streaming service to hit all their favorites. While Disney+ deals can be hard to find, discounted bundling options are not. Now that Disney owns Hulu, subscribers can get two streaming services together for just $2 above the base price of Disney+ alone. But, there are a few other discounts that Disney doesn’t advertise regularly, including a military discount.

Disney+ Subscription with ads $7.99 Premium Subscription $13.99 Simultaneous streams 4 # of profiles 7 Originals Yes Live TV No Library Disney+ Expand See at Disney+

How much does Disney+ cost?

Disney+ starts at around $8 a month, if you don’t mind ads

Joe Hindy/ Pocket-lint

The most affordable Disney+ plan is the Basic (with ads) which costs $7.99 a month. But, depending on your streaming preferences, you could get a discount if you bundle Disney+ with one of the company’s other services, including Hulu or ESPN+. You can bundle that same Basic ad-supported subscription with Hulu for another $2 a month, or with Hulu and EPSN+ for $14.99 a month.

If you find ads irritating, or want to download shows, you’ll pay significantly more. Disney+ Premium without ads is $13.99 a month, or $19.99 with Hulu, or $24.99 with Hulu and ESPN+ add-free.

How to get Disney+ for free

Can you really get Disney+ for free? Sort of

Unlike many streaming services, Disney+ does not offer a free trial. Most viewers cannot get Disney+ for free. Disney+ subscribers can stream on up to four devices at once, but password sharing is only permitted among members of the same household. In other words, if you don’t live together, password sharing is against the rules.

While most cannot get Disney+ for free, there are a few exceptions.

Employees of Disney parks receive a free streaming bundle as part of their employment. This applies to both salaried and hourly employees at Disney World and Disneyland.

Some companies offer Disney+ for free when you sign up for a certain service. For example, Verizon has in the past run offers that includes the popular streaming platform free for six months.

Spectrum TV subscribers can also get Disney+ Basic (with ads) for free with a TV Select or higher package.

How to get Disney+ deals and discounts

The key to Disney+ deals? Bundling

Hillary Grigonis / Pocket-lint

Like the lack of a free trial, Disney+ also doesn’t offer student discounts. One option to get a discount on Disney+ is to pay for a full year up front, rather than month-to-month. However, this is only an option with the higher-priced no-ad plans, new subscribers to the ad-supported plans only have the month-to-month option available.

The key legitimate way to get a discount on Disney+ is to bundle with other services or companies. The Walt Disney Company owns Disney+ as well as Hulu, ESPN. Naturally, the company offers bundles if you want more than one streaming service. If you already subscribe to Hulu, adding on Disney+ will only cost another $2 a month, for example.

Disney also has a longstanding agreement with Verizon. That means new and existing Verizon customers can bundle the Disney+ streaming service with their phone bill, potentially saving some cash. If you already use Verizon, it’s worth taking a look at your plan to see if you can get the streaming service cheaper than purchasing a subscription separately.

Another company offering Disney+ bundles is Spectrum TV. Disney+ is included with the company’s Select bundles, so you may already have free access to Disney+ if you are already a subscriber. With Select bundles starting at $64.99, however, it isn’t a way to lower the price of Disney+ unless you’re already a subscriber or really want that cable TV.

Disney also offers discounts for eligible U.S. military service members. Those who qualify can receive a 25 percent discount on an annual Disney+ plan.

Does Disney+ have a free trial?

The streaming giant no longer offers a seven-day free trial

Disney / Marvel Studios

While the company previously offered a free seven-day trial, Disney+ no longer offers a free trial. If you're unsure on how much you'll watch, Disney+ does offer monthly subscriptions starting at $7.99. These subscriptions can be canceled at any time, so it's fairly painless to try it out for one month and see if there's enough content to make it worth the recurring cost. Disney+ also allows you to change plans later, so you can start with the basic plan but upgrade to ad-free later on if you'd like.