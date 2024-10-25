Key Takeaways Google Play Points lets users earn points for spending money and redeem them for rewards.

Google Play Points members can claim Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions based on their Google Play Points tier level.

Redeeming Disney+ or Hulu subscription through Google Play Points is easy, follow the steps below!

There are a lot of streaming services out there, each the home to different shows , movies , and franchises . Chances are if you're like me, and have multiple streaming subscription bills every month, it would be nice to save some money while still retaining the services. A new initiative by Google aims to help its users do just that.

Recently, Google announced its collaboration with Disney+ and Hulu so that Gold+ Play Point members can get free subscriptions to both the services. The offer is available to new subscribers of Disney+ and Hulu on Google Play.

If you're not familiar with Google Play Points, it's a reward program in the Google Play Store. Whenever you spend money on the Google Play Store, you'll get Google Play Points back you can redeem. Even if you only spend a dollar, you'll still earn a point at the minimum.

The points can be used on digital rewards and experiences in the Google Play Store, such as renting a movie or buying an audiobook. There are also different tier levels, so the more you spend in the Google Play Store, the higher tier level you will become. Starting from Bronze, and going as high as Platinum. The higher your tier level, the faster you'll earn points.

How to claim Disney+ and Hulu with Google Play Points

The process is quick and easy, and you'll be watching new shows in no time

Google / Pocket-lint

To claim Disney+ and Hulu you'll need to be at least a Gold+ member of Google Play Points. The higher your tier level, the longer subscription you'll get for Disney+ and Hulu. Here's how it works as per Google:

Gold members get six months of Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and/or six months of Hulu (With Ads)

Platinum members get nine months of Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and/or nine months of Hulu (With Ads)

Diamond members get a full year of Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and/or a full year of Hulu (With Ads)

If you're eligible to claim a Disney+ and Hulu subscription, follow these easy steps to claim it:

1. Go to the Google Play Store on your device.

2. Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner of the app.

3. Select Play Points.

4. Navigate to the Perks tab

5. You should see "A special offer for you" and an offer to get Disney+ and Hulu if eligible.

6. Press the Redeem button

If you're new to the Google Play Store, this is a great time to start earning points, so you can get Disney+ and Hulu. I wish Apple had a points program like this.