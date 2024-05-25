Key Takeaways Apple Music, launched in 2015, allows streaming from Apple devices for a monthly fee, but there are ways to access it for free.

Various offers are available to enjoy Apple Music for free for limited periods.

Purchasing specific Apple devices like AirPods, for example, can grant six months of free Apple Music, applicable to both new and returning subscribers.

Apple Music has been one of the biggest talking points in recent days after unveiling the Top 10 of its Best 100 Albums of all time list. This list, crafted by Apple Music experts with input from songwriters, artists, producers, and industry professionals, has caused plenty of debate, as any Top 10 or Best 100 list is meant to do. All the albums on the Best 100 Albums list are available to be listened to on Apple Music.

Apple Music has evolved from its days as iTunes, where people would sync their iPods with their music libraries to carry around the music with them. Apple Music, launched in 2015, is Apple's streaming music service. It offers the ability to stream music from anywhere from your Apple devices, like your iPhone or iPad, for a set monthly fee. Those songs that you bought on iTunes years ago? They are still able to be listened to through Apple Music. But if you want to stream other music through the service, it will cost you.

There are benefits to paying for Apple Music. You're able to enjoy lossless music that sounds better. There are millions of songs at your fingertips every time you open it up. But there are ways to enjoy Apple Music for free. If you don't want to pay for the service, here's how to enjoy it for free. Unfortunately, you won't be able to have it free forever.

How to get Apple Music for free

Start with one month

Right off the bat, anyone can get Apple Music free for a month. This is the current offer being given out by Apple. It applies to people who have either used Apple Music before or haven't. Simply opening Apple Music on your iPhone or MacBook will display this promotion.

As outlined in the promo, you get one month of free music before you're automatically charged $10.99 per month. During that month, you will get to listen to Apple Music on all your devices for free. This may not seem like a great deal to some, but it's a good opportunity for anyone who has never tried Apple Music before and wants to see what it's all about. You get to learn about the features and experience its versatility.

Want a longer free Apple Music trial period?

How about two or three months?

If you know you're a fan of Apple Music and want to enjoy as much as you can for free, there is a way to get two months free before you need to subscribe. This comes by way of an app that Apple purchased six years ago: Shazam. If you visit this link, you'll find that you can scan a QR Code to get two free months of Apple Music. This offer is only for new subscribers. If you are already a subscriber of Apple Music, you don't qualify for the two free months.

You can also opt for three months free, which may seem almost too good to be true. To take advantage of this, head over to Best Buy and check out this link. Best Buy is offering three months free to new subscribers. Simply adding this free offer to your cart and checking out will give you three months for free. If you are a returning subscriber, you are eligible for one month free

Get as much free Apple Music as you can

Six months can be yours

Apple can draw you in by offering six months free of Apple Music. What's the catch? You have to purchase Apple devices. If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones, earbuds, or a phone, you could be in luck and earn some free music while you're at it.

The list of devices that will get you six months of free music includes:

AirPods Pro

AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods (3rd Generation)

AirPods Max

Beats Studio Buds

Powerbeats

Powerbeats Pro

Beats Solo Pro

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Studio Buds +

Beats Studio Pro

HomePod

HomePod mini

an iPhone from Apple or an Apple authorized reseller

If you purchase AirPods (1st generation), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, or Beats Flex, you aren't eligible for the promo. For each of the eligible devices, the process for redeeming the six months is simple. If you buy an iPhone, all you need to do is sign in with your Apple ID, open the Apple Music app, and click "Get 6 Months Free." This option will automatically appear when you open the app.

The only different step for audio devices is that you must pair the audio device with your iPhone or iPad before opening Apple Music to redeem the offer. As long as the device is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS, you're able to subscribe. This is good for new and returning subscribers to Apple Music. So, if you're already a user, you can get Apple Music free for six months if you buy a new device.

There is a way that you won't get this offer, though. That's if you forget to redeem it after the first 90 days of having the device. You won't be able to redeem the offer if you don't redeem it within 90 days. If you already own one of the devices above and you update to the latest software, you have 90 days to claim the offer if you haven't claimed it before.

Verizon also gives you six months free Apple Music

Get a new carrier, get six months

Apple Music is available to anyone who has an iPhone with the latest iOS. Verizon is offering customers a chance to get six months of free Apple Music if they use the carrier. Purchasing a new line from Verizon can get you six free months. It is offered with select data plans, as Verizon provides this deal to anyone purchasing an Unlimited data plan.

If you already subscribe to Apple Music, you will need to cancel your subscription and re-sign up to get six months free. This won't affect your music and playlists, as those are stored for 90 days. You are basically re-upping your subscription moments after you cancel it and getting six months for free. You can learn more about this promotion here.

If you're interested in Apple Music, there are ways to test it out, get comfortable with it, and enjoy it free for six months. Some of these plans will require you to purchase other items in order to get them. But, if you were going to purchase them anyway to enjoy Apple Music, you're saving yourself a few months' worth of fees.