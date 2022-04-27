At Google I/O - as well as announcing the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet - Google also spoke more about the next update to its Android operating system for smartphones. For those not keeping count: that's Android 14.

Android 14 beta 2 has just hit the scene and if you want to install it on your own device - or a spare device - here's everything you need to know about getting it to work.

What is the Android 14 beta?

Beta tests are released prior to a software's official launch, and they typically follow developer previews. Google offers developer and public betas to collect feedback from developers and everyday users, respectively. In these early phases, when the software is still in development, Google also uses betas to iron out potential issues and to give developers ample time to update their apps.

Because of that, we don't recommend you use the Android 14 beta on your primary phone. Instead, use a secondary device. If you choose to install the software, be aware that it will be a bit ropey and apps might not work. Hopefully, that will all be worked out before the final release...

How to get the Android 14 beta

Android 14 Beta 2 is already available and you can sign up on compatible devices right now.

Android Beta Program

Google has made it as easy as possible for you to try the Android 14 beta on your device, by offering the Android Beta Program. This allows anyone enrolled to update their Android device to the public beta and receive over-the-air updates for free.

This same beta program has been used from Android Nougat onwards, through Android Oreo, Pie, Android Q/10, Android 11, Android 12 and Android 13. It's simple. You don't have to flash updates or anything that complicated.

Here's how you get started:

Visit google.com/android/beta to sign-up for the Android Beta Program. Sign in to your Google account if or when prompted. Your eligible devices will be listed on the page, click to enrol in the Beta Program. Go to Settings > System > System Update to check for available downloads. It should show up within a few minutes.

If you used the Android Beta Program before the Android 14 beta, you will need to re-enrol your phone. Once you're enrolled, you'll continue to be updated to every new version of the Android 14 beta automatically, over the air.

If you don't want those updates, or if you decide you no longer want the beta software, you can follow the steps above, but then click to "unenroll device".

Which phones support the Android 14 beta?

You need one of the following Android devices to install the public beta:

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

iQOO 11

Vivo X90 Pro

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Nothing Phone (1)

OnePlus 11

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Realme GT 2 Pro

Tecno Camon 20

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 12T

As always, the early developer test builds began with just Pixel devices, but beta 2 has been made available to other devices, and we can expect more as we near a stable release.

If you only have one phone, then we'd really urge you not to install the early betas - once Android 14 gets to the latter stages of development, perhaps around July, the beta will be more stable and offer a better experience on your phone.