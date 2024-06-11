Key Takeaways Upgrade to a smart TV or get a streaming device for free HD cable content.

Download free TV services like Freevee, Pluto TV, and Tubi for a variety of content.

Bundle your streaming service with live TV options for access to premium content.

Can you have it all? Trying to juggle everything in a day is difficult, but some people seem to achieve it. Can you get a workout in, go to work, spend time with your family or friends, and have some downtime as well? It may seem unattainable, but there are ways to plan and organize your life to make sure you achieve it. Another thing that seemed potentially unattainable years ago was being able to watch TV without having cable.

Getting the most channels used to be a goal, as people reached for satellite dishes or premium cable packages to keep up on all the content they wanted. Nowadays, there are ways to get a ton of free HD cable content without actually paying for cable. You may have to make some one-time purchases to achieve it, but the days of signing a long cable package contract are over.

If you still want to bundle Internet and cable packages, you're definitely able to do so and continue to enjoy plenty of cable content. But this is for people who are looking to cut the cord on cable and still want to enjoy some free TV wherever they can get it, especially in HD. So, no matter how you go about cutting the cord to get free cable, here's where to start.

Get a streaming device

Your smart TV may have one built in

If you're buying a new TV, maybe something that offers QLED or OLED resolution, your new TV will likely be a smart TV with options to connect to your Wi-Fi and download apps for streaming services. This is an easy way to avoid having to purchase a standalone streaming device to get free HD cable content. But if you don't want to spend money on upgrading your TV, getting a streaming device is an easy way to give yourself this functionality.

Streaming devices such as the Roku Express, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast, or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max will work well with your TV. These plug into one of the HDMI ports in the back of your TV and connect to your Wi-Fi, bringing smart controls into your living room (or bedroom, study, backyard, or wherever your TV is.) If you haven't used a streaming device before, you can pick one and see how you feel about it.

If you have used a streaming device before, you may want to go with the most up-to-date version of the one you've tried, so that you're getting the best features. Each streaming device tends to come with its own remote and has its own interface that you need to get used to. But all of them are able to download the same kinds of apps for popular streaming services.

Download free TV services

There are a number out there that offer HD content

Pocket-lint

There are numerous free TV services that you can download on your streaming device or smart TV that provide HD content. These streaming services typically don't show you live television, so you won't be able to log on and watch something that's airing on ESPN in real time, but they do have extensive libraries of free content.

Options include Freevee, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Tubi, Crackle, and Sling Freestream. Many of these have their own original series, as you may have seen Jury Duty last year, which was a Freevee original. Certain streaming services have a better selection of TV series and others offer both a mix of TVs and movies or just movies. You can play around and choose which ones you want to watch, as they are free to download.

Bundle your streaming service with live TV

Plenty of options here

Many streaming services offer live TV aspects if you want to pay for a premium. While this isn't technically free, you are bundling access to the app with the ability to get live TV. You can choose Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Max, Acorn TV, and others and be able to get the content unique to that streaming service as well as live channels to watch HD content.

Hulu With Live TV Simultaneous streams 2 # of profiles 7 Live TV Yes Price Starts at $75.99 Free trial Yes, 3 days Ad plans Yes See at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV Simultaneous streams 3 # of profiles 6 Live TV Yes Price Starts at $72.99/month Free trial Yes, length varies See at YouTube TV

Max Subscription with ads $9.99 per month or $100 annually Premium Subscription starts at $15.99 or $150 annually Simultaneous streams 3 # of profiles 5 Originals yes Live TV yes, just live sporting events Library Max Free trial No Ad plans $9.99 per month or $100 annually See at Max

You can add on premium channels as well to your subscription to Hulu, Prime Video, and Max to give you shows and movies from channels like Showtime, Starz, and more. It is different from Netflix, which has some live events on its platform that are only on its platform and no other live TV aspect.

Buy a digital TV antenna

This is an easy way to get some free HD cable

Buying a digital TV antenna is a way for you to cut out cable and still be able to watch live TV. The digital TV antenna needs to be an HD antenna, and you will need to figure out the best one for your home setup. Some homes are better off with an indoor antenna, while others are better with an outdoor one. But an HD antenna will pull signals from the nearest broadcast tower and transmit channels to your TV for free.

There are a wide range of antennae on the market, so you'll have your pick of which one is the best for you. Digital antennae will transmit HD content to your TV after you have your TV scan for the nearest channels. Not every channel you're going to pull to your TV will be in HD though. But all of them will be free and live, allowing you to set up your antenna and watch what people who pay for cable are watching. You'll get major broadcast networks like NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox while also enjoying many other channels. This is a smart way to save on your cable bill and enjoy HD content on your TV.