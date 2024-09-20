Key Takeaways Meta AI, like ChatGPT, can generate images, but it can also turn those images into video clips for free.

To create a video with Meta AI, type a prompt, click the animate button, and download the video.

Despite not being as advanced as ChatGPT, Meta AI is expanding rapidly.

Meta AI, Meta's AI assistant that's available on the web and several of its social apps, has been picking up new features at a steady pace as the company has released updates to its open-source Llama model. It's not just text responses to questions and requests either. Much like ChatGPT, Meta AI is capable of generating images in a variety of different styles. They're fine, but probably more impressive because you can make them for free, something OpenAI charges a monthly subscription for.

An image you can quickly copy into a WhatsApp message is one thing, but Meta AI is capable of more, at least on the web. If you'd like to create a quick video clip to share, you can also animate any of the visuals the assistant can make too. Here's how to create a video clip with Meta AI on the web.

How to create a short video with Meta AI

We're talking GIF-length videos, not a Hollywood epic

The process of creating a video in Meta AI starts with generating an image, which you'll then "Animate" once Meta AI spits out its results. To access the feature, you'll have to head to the Meta AI website and log in to a Facebook or Instagram account to get started.

Once you're logged in, here's how to create a video:

Click on the chat box and type in a prompt, like "Playing frisbee with a pizza." Wait for Meta AI to produce a set of four images. At the bottom of the set of images, click on "Animate." Wait for Meta AI to animate the images. Hover over the top right corner of a video and click on the three-dot menu. Click on Download to download the video to use somewhere else.

The results Meta AI produces are short, maybe the length of a looping GIF rather than a clip that could be uploaded on its own, but they're a neat example of how powerful Meta's model is. It's important you create the images you like, either by regenerating based on the same prompt or entering a new prompt until you find an image you like. Meta AI doesn't add enough frames in its video clips to really introduce new material when you click Animate.

Meta AI is getting more and more capable

Expect the AI assistant to get even more powerful after Meta Connect 2024

Meta AI doesn't seem as smart as ChatGPT, but it's quickly becoming as capable as OpenAI's chatbot, as Meta continues to expand its AI ambitions. Meta AI might not be able to make anything as impressive as what OpenAI's Sora model was able to produce, but the fact it'll let you make something at all is impressive in its own right.

With Meta's Connect 2024 developer conference fast approaching, there's bound to be more changes in store.

Not just making Meta AI accessible in more places -- like a new affordable VR headset, perhaps -- but also more of a fully-featured assistant, whether you're accessing it on the web or through a pair of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.