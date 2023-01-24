If you need to share some information from a text message, here's how you can do it quickly and easily with your Android phone.

Ever since mobile phones gained popularity, and way before they were the do-everything smart devices that we use today, we've been sending and receiving text messages on a daily basis.

Whether you're socialising with friends, checking on your grandma, receiving a package or booking a cab - chances are that there's some text messaging in the mix.

Sometimes, though, you'll be sent information that you need to share with someone else, and one of the easiest ways to do that is by simply forwarding the message to the person in question.

So, no matter if you want to share a joke or a tracking number, here's how you can forward an SMS message on an Android phone.

How to forward a text on Android

The vast majority of Android smartphones use the Messages by Google app to send and receive text messages. There are other options that can handle your SMS, of course, such as Signal and Facebook Messenger, but since they're less common we'll be focusing on Google's solution in this article.

Here's what you need to do:

Open the Messages app on your phone Open the conversation that contains the message you want to forward Find the message and tap and hold it to select Tap the three vertical dots at the top-right of your screen Choose Forward from the list Select the contact that you want to send it to from the list Press the send button at the bottom right

Note: If you can't find your contact in the list during step 6, tap "New message" and type the name or number of the contact you require.

You should be aware that the receiving party won't be able to see who the message originally came from, so if you need to share that information, you'll have to manually add it.