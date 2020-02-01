Key Takeaways Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift is a common issue where the controller detects movement even when not touched.

It can be caused by debris, wear and tear, or a faulty sensor, affecting both the regular Switch and Switch Lite.

Possible fixes include recalibration, adjusting dead zones in-game, cleaning the thumbsticks, or sending them to Nintendo for repair.

There has been a lot of talk about Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift over the last few years -- not least because of a class action lawsuit (that has since been dismissed), which was filed against Nintendo in the US annd was in part about Joy-Con drift. It's a common issue, with even several members of Kotaku staff revealing they've experienced it. But what is Joy-Con drift? And, what can you do about it, if you are affected.

What is Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift?

Joy-Con drift is the name given to an issue some Switch owners have experienced with one or both of their detachable controllers, where movement from one of their Joy-Con's thumbsticks is detected by their Switch even when they're not touching it.

Sometimes this happens when they're not touching a Joy-Con at all. Joy-Con drift makes gaming difficult because characters can move in directions not prompted by the player. Or an in-game camera can suddenly pan away from the action for no good reason.

It's usually caused by debris in or around the thumbstick sensor, but it can also be caused by general wear and tear, degradation, or a faulty sensor. Since the Nintendo Switch Lite was released, some owners of the new, more portable Switch have claimed that they are suffering from Joy-Con drift too on its non-detachable thumbsticks. The Switch OLED, meanwhile, is generating similar reports despite upgraded Joy-Cons.

How to check for Joy-Con drift

While Joy-Con drift is often easy to spot by your in-game character or camera moving when you're not touching the thumbstick, there's a way to confirm your suspicions, too.

Go to System Settings -> Controllers and Sensors and select Calibrate Control Sticks. Tilt the thumbstick in one direction to get to the calibration screen. Do not touch the thumbstick. Observe whether the dot and crosshair is stationary in the middle of the screen.

If the crosshair or dot isn't stationary in the center of the screen, you unfortunately have Joy-Con drift.

How to fix Joy-Con drift yourself

Fix 1: Recalibrate your Joy-Cons

If you're lucky, a quick recalibration might fix your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift.

Go to System Settings -> Controllers and Sensors and select Calibrate Control Sticks. Tilt the problem thumbstick in one direction to get to the calibration screen. Press X to Calibrate. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Fix 2: Enable controller dead zones in-game

If your Joy-Con drift isn't too severe, you might find that adjusting your thumbstick dead zones in each individual game helps. This can usually be done by navigating to a game's gameplay or controller settings.

The higher you set the dead zone, the more movement will be required from the thumbstick for it to activate in-game movements. If you set it high enough, it might cause the game to ignore the faux movement caused by drift.

This isn't a proper fix, however, because the underlying problem will still be there -- the game will just be set to ignore it.

Fix 3: Clean the thumbsticks

Because dirt or debris can cause Joy-Con drift, cleaning the thumbsticks can sometimes resolve the issue.

Start by using a dry cotton swab and cleaning underneath the top of the thumbstick. Then, carefully clean underneath and around the seam at the base of the thumbstick.

Using isopropyl alcohol, contact cleaner, or compressed air could damage your Joy-Con even more, so use with caution and at your own risk.

You could also try lightly coating the cotton swab in isopropyl alcohol or contact cleaner, as well as blowing compressed air in and around the seam at the base of the thumbstick, but do this at your own risk.

Fix 4: DIY hack

According to IGN (and, in turn, YouTuber VictorSTK and Fantastic Quack), you can try adding more pressure to some of the internal components to resolve connectivity issues that might be causing Joy-Con drift.

This method requires a lot of technical expertise, and it will void your warranty.

IGN explained in detail how to repair Joy-Con drift yourself this way, but the essential steps are as follows:

Completely disassemble the Joy-Con. Add a precisely sized piece of card on top of a metal plate on the printed circuit board (PCB). Put the Joy-Con back together with the card in place.

Do you still need help?

Last fix: Send your Joy-Cons to Nintendo for repair

To send your Joy-Cons to Nintendo for repair, visit the Joy-Con repair support page and submit a ticket, then follow Nintendo's instructions.

Thanks to Nintendo's policy change, the company should repair or replace your Joy-Cons for free, providing the Joy-Con drift issue is confirmed. One thing to bear in mind, though, is that although the repair might be free, you may be required to pay postage to send in your controller.

Did Nintendo win or lose the lawsuit about Joy-Con controllers?

Filed by legal firm CSK&D on behalf of Switch owner Ryan Diaz, who experienced the issue on numerous Joy-Cons old and new, the lawsuit alleged that "the joysticks on Joy-Con controllers are defective, leading users to experience drift issues". However, in early 2023, the suit was dismissed on the grounds that Nintendo's End User License Agreement (EULA) precluded lawsuits entirely -- canny from the gaming giant.