Android Auto is a brilliant tool for drivers, letting them effectively use their phone to power the infotainment centre on their car, for easier navigation and automation.

It's a handy way to handle your music, GPS, messages and phone calls, but when it breaks down or encounters a bug you can be left a little high and dry.

If you're finding that your Android Auto experience often involves lost GPS signals even when your phone has bars, or that Google Assistant doesn't respond properly, read on to find out more.

How to fix Android Auto lost GPS or Google Assistant not responding

These two issues might not sound too related - one involves your Android Auto losing its GPS calibration leaving you without guidance, while the other is about its voice assistant not working.

However, they both share a key characteristic, which is that Google has explicitly acknowledged them and fixed them with software updates.

This means both problems were affecting enough people to get the giant tech-maker's attention, and the good news is that you can therefore get rid of both worries through some careful updates.

How to fix Android Auto lost GPS

In the case of Android Auto's GPS issues, the fix lies in the version of Google Maps that you're using on your phone. You need to ensure the app is updated to the latest version, which is a good policy in general.

Once you've updated the app or reinstalled it from the Google Play Store, you should find that it works properly again.

How to fix Android Auto Google Assistant not responding

This issue was traced back to the central Google app, which you should therefore update to the latest version since it's now been fixed.

Where, before, the "Hey, Google" functionality wasn't working properly at all, the app should now work as intended and your ability to voice control the assistant should be back.