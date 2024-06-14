I can't do without Android Auto. Not only does it offer hands-free calling, I also use it for navigation and playing my favorite songs. The last thing I want to see is the dreaded red error screen telling me there's no connection because I feel like I'm cut off from the world when I'm driving without it.

Like every app, Android Auto occasionally has issues. Thankfully, most of the time, troubleshooting an error is easy and doesn't require much effort. I've made a list of some fixes to try if your Android Auto isn't working and you need help reconnecting it.

1 Start with the basics

More often than not, a simple issue is the cause of a problem

When troubleshooting, it's always best to start at the bottom with the most common and easiest fixes before working your way up to complicated repairs.

Restart your phone. Ensure that your phone is running the latest version of Android Auto and that your car is compatible. Phones need Android 8.0 or higher to run the app, and you can check if your car is supported on Google's Android Auto page. You should also ensure that your phone's Bluetooth feature is turned on and that you're on a cellular plan with location data. These might seem like no-brainers, but it's easy to forget that your phone might be connected to your headphones or that you accidentally tapped the wrong button to turn off certain features. If you connect your phone and car over a USB cable, check it for damage, such as bent heads or creases. Some cables may not show any signs of physical damage, so it's worth testing them with different devices to see if they're working properly. Google advises using high-quality cables under three feet without hubs or extensions for the best results. You can also try cleaning your car's USB port and phone's charging port for dirt or fluff that may prevent a good connection. Cleaning is simple: Use a microfiber cloth wetted with a small amount of isopropyl alcohol and a toothpick to reach into the small gaps.

2 Reinstall Android Auto on your phone

A fresh install can often solve a lot issues

If the steps in the above section don't work, it's worth reinstalling Android Auto on your phone to start fresh with the latest version of Google's software.

Open Google Play Store and search for Android Auto or tap the link below. Tap Uninstall. Select Uninstall again when asked if you want to uninstall all updates. Find Android Auto in the Google Play store again and tap Update. The latest version of Android Auto will be installed on your phone.

3 Check your Android Auto connection settings

Sometimes your phone might be at fault

If you're still experiencing issues after reinstalling Android Auto, there may be an issue with your connectivity settings.

1. Open the Settings app on your phone.

2. Tap Connected Devices.

3. Select Android Auto from the list.

4. Select Start Android Auto automatically and ensure it's set to Always.

5. Tap on Connect a car, and you can connect with a USB cable or wirelessly if your vehicle supports it.

6. You can also try tapping on Previously connected cars to see if your car is on the accepted or rejected list.

4 How to enable and disable Android Auto

If nothing else works, try this

Google/Pocket-lint

If all else fails, enabling and disabling Android Auto can work as a final option.

Go to Connection Settings on your infotainment unit and ensure that the Enable Android Auto box is ticked. You can also disable it and enable it if you like. Open the car's Bluetooth settings and ensure it's not connected to someone else's phone or other devices.

FAQ

Q: Does Android Auto connect with a cable or wirelessly?

It depends. Most newer cars support wireless Android Auto, while many older cars require a cable, depending on the make and model.

Q: What does Android Auto do?

Android Auto links your phone to your car so you can access its features like maps, calls, messages, and more on the infotainment unit.

Q: Is Android Auto safe to use when driving?

Android Auto is safe to use when driving because you can make hands-free calls, listen to your messages, and access apps without holding your phone.