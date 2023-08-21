While we'd all love to be the sort of person who instantly memorises their phone number whenever they change it, the reality is that it's easy to forget your number.

If you change SIM card, or you just need a reminder every so often, the steps we've laid out here will quickly get you your number on an Android phone so that you can get on with things.

With countless different brands making Android phones, there may be some other ways to find your number, but we've covered some major brands below for you.

How to find your number on Samsung phones or Google phones

On Google phones or Samsung phones finding your number is a simple process - follow these steps!

Open the Settings app Scroll down to About phone and tap on it Check next to Phone number for your phone number

How to find your number on OnePlus phones

Things are slightly different on OnePlus phones, but it's still a very quick process:

Open the Settings app Tap Mobile network Check under your SIM card for your phone number

How to save your number on an Android phone

Once you find your number using one of the above methods, you might want to take a nice, simple step to make it even easier to find it the next time.

The simplest option, for our money, is to create a contact in your phone called "Me" or something similar, and add it with your own number saved.

That way you can just head to your Phone app and search for yourself intsead of heading through the Settings method.

Liked this?

If you're on the lookout for more tips and tricks when it comes to getting used to an Android phone and mastering its basic features, our beginner's guide to Android is a perfect place to brush up on your knowledge and get some inspiration.