Remotes. Can't live with them, can't ever find them. If like us, you have a pile of around twelve remotes for your TV, sound system, and various streaming devices, then you'll understand the pain of discovering that the one remote you need is the only one that's gone missing.

Thankfully, if that remote is for your Apple TV, you'll be able to locate it in no time, thanks to a new feature in iOS 17 and tvOS 17. Here's how to find your Apple TV remote with your iPhone.

What do you need to find an Apple TV remote with your iPhone?

In order to be able to find your Apple TV remote with your iPhone, you'll need to be running iOS 17 or later on your iPhone. You'll also need to be running at least tvOS 17 on your Apple TV. If you can't wait for the official launch of iOS 17, you can download and install the iOS 17 public beta right now.

How to find your Apple TV remote with your iPhone

If both your iPhone and your Apple TV are running the requisite operating systems as listed above, then you can use your iPhone to quickly locate your Apple TV remote. It works in a similar manner to locating your AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max using the Find My app by showing you the direction you need to move and letting you see when you're close to the correct location.

Swipe down from the top-right of the screen to access the Control Centre. Tap the Apple TV Remote icon. If the Apple TV Remote icon doesn't appear in Control Centre, open Settings and tap Control Centre, then click the + (plus) icon next to Apple TV Remote. When you tap the Apple TV Remote icon in Control Centre, you should see the name of your connected Apple TV at the top of the screen. If you've not already set up your iPhone with your Apple TV, follow the on-screen instructions to pair your iPhone with your Apple TV. Tap the name of your Apple TV and then tap Find. Follow the on-screen instructions which will direct you towards the location of your Apple TV remote. As you get closer to the remote, the location will change from far to near. When you're very close, the location will change to here. Take a good look around your current location, and you should find the Apple TV Remote. When you've found it, tap the X symbol to stop your iPhone from continuing to search for the Apple TV remote.

How to use your iPhone as your Apple TV remote

If you've lost your Apple TV remote but aren't able to use your iPhone to locate it, all is not lost. In a pinch, you can use your iPhone as a replacement Apple TV remote. This will also work for AirPlay-compatible smart TVs.