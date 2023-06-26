If you've moved to Apple Music from Spotify, there may be a few Spotify features that you wish you still had access to. A popular Spotify feature is Spotify Wrapped, which provides information about your Spotify listening habits, as well as visual representation of the songs, albums, and artists you've listened to most throughout the year.

Apple clearly appreciates just how popular Spotify Wrapped is, which is why Apple Music has its own version: Apple Music Replay. If you want to check out your most-played music of the year, then here's how to find your Apple Music Replay.

What is Apple Music Replay?

Apple Music Replay is a feature that's similar to the popular Spotify Wrapped. In essence, it provides information about how you've used Apple Music during the calendar year, such as your total listening time, the songs you've played the most, and your most-played artists. For previous years, you'll find information on the entire 12 months of listening, but you can also see stats about the current year's listening to date.

As well as statistics, you can also access Apple Music Replay playlists. These are collections of your top songs from the year based on your listening history, the number of plays, and the amount of time spent listening to songs and artists.

How to find your Apple Music Replay playlists

For some reason, Apple makes finding your Apple Music Replay playlists much more difficult than it needs to be. They're hidden away at the very bottom of the Listen Now section; the chances are that you're unlikely to stumble upon them unless you're deliberately looking for them. Even searching for them using Apple Music search doesn't work.

Launch the Apple Music app on mobile or desktop. Select Listen Now. Scroll down to the very bottom of the screen. The very last section is Replay: Your Top Songs By Year. There's a link to the Apple Music Replay website, followed by Apple Music Replay playlists for every year that you've been subscribed to Apple Music.

The Apple Music Replay playlist for the current year updates on a weekly basis. It doesn't change a huge amount from week to week, but new songs will start to appear if you've listened to them a lot in recent weeks.

How to find your Apple Music Replay stats

As well as a playlist featuring your top songs of the year, you can also see a collection of statistics about your listening habits for the current year. You can also find statistics covering each year that you've been an Apple Music subscriber. These stats can't be accessed directly within the Apple Music app; they're hosted on a dedicated web page, although you can access a link to this page from within the Apple Music app.

In a browser, navigate to replay.music.apple.com. Alternatively, at the very bottom of the Listen Now section of the Apple Music app, tap Go To The Site on the current year's Replay. Sign in using the same Apple ID you use for listening to Apple Music. As you scroll down the page, you'll find the following statistics for the current year: Total Minutes Milestone : The most recent milestone figure that you've passed for listening minutes, such as 10,000 minutes.

: The most recent milestone figure that you've passed for listening minutes, such as 10,000 minutes. Songs Played Milestone : The most recent milestone passed for songs played.

: The most recent milestone passed for songs played. Artists Played Milestone : The most recent milestone passed for the number of different artists played.

: The most recent milestone passed for the number of different artists played. Top Songs : The five songs you've played the most as of the current week.

: The five songs you've played the most as of the current week. Top Artists : The top five artists you've listened to by total minutes.

: The top five artists you've listened to by total minutes. Albums on Repeat: The top five albums based on number of plays. To see statistics for previous years, click the Replay menu at the top of the screen, and select a previous year. Scrolling down the page you can see the following statistics: Total Songs Played

Top Songs

Total Artists Played

Top Artists

Total Albums Played

Top Albums

Total Playlists Played

Top Playlists

Total Stations Played

Top Stations At the top of the screen is also a link to play your Highlight Reel for that year. This is a short video similar to Spotify Wrapped that plays some of your most popular songs whilst providing statistics such as your Total Minutes, Top Song, Top Artist, Top Album, and Top Genres.

What about Apple Music Classical?

Apple Music Classical is a standalone app dedicated solely to Classical Music. It's based on the popular Primephonic classical music app which Apple purchased in 2021. If you're an avid classical music listener, you may be wondering if there is an Apple Music Classical Replay?

The short answer is no. There's nowhere within the Apple Music Classical app where you can find a Replay section like the one found in the Apple Music app. However, there is a workaround.

If you play your Apple Music Replay playlist in the original Apple Music app, it will then appear in the Recently Played section of the Apple Music Classical app. However, when you open this playlist within Apple Music Classical, it will look significantly different; the playlist will now only contain music that is found in the Apple Music Classical catalogue.

Any music from other genres, such as pop or hip-hop will no longer appear in the playlist. In effect, you are left with a Replay playlist of all the top classical music you have listened to this year.

Open Apple Music and play your current Apple Music Replay playlist by following the steps in the section above. Open the Apple Music Classical app. In the Listen Now tab, scroll down to Recently Played. You should see your Apple Music Replay playlist listed as a recently played item. If you open this playlist, and it will contain only classical music that you have listened to this year.

It's unclear whether this is a deliberate feature or a quirk of the system, but it's a useful way to get a playlist of the classical music that you listen to the most. If you haven't tried out Apple Music classical yet, then you can learn more about why Apple Music Classical has its own separate app.