Apple Fitness+ offers 12 workout types, which include kickboxing, pilates, dance, HIIT and meditation, among others.

Until recently though, despite offering more than 3,500 workouts, the platform didn't offer specific sleep meditation workouts, like Peloton does. Instead, the meditation sessions were centred around bringing calmness and relaxation rather than onsetting sleep.

Sleep meditation workouts arrived on Apple Fitness+ in January 2023 though, around three years after the service was first announced.

Here's how to find Apple Fitness+ sleep meditation workouts to help you drift off.

How to start a sleep meditation on Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. Since September 2022, you also no longer need to have an Apple Watch in order to use the platform.

You'll probably want to do sleep meditations on your iPhone or iPad so the screen turns off after the mediation is finished, given the idea is that you fall asleep during or very soon after the meditation. You can do it on your Apple TV too of course, but the TV may remain on if you do fall asleep.

To find and start a sleep meditation on Apple Fitness+, follow the steps below:

Open the Fitness app on your iPhone or iPad Tap on the Fitness tab in the centre of your screen at the bottom Tap on the Meditation tab at the top Tap on the green 'Filter' icon Tap on 'Sleep' Press 'Done' in the top right

You'll see a list of the available sleep meditation workouts available. There were six at the time of writing. You'll then need to pick the sleep workout you want to try and tap on 'Let's Begin' or 'Preview'. If you tap on the former, the sleep meditation will start. If you tap on Preview, you'll see the kind of experience you will get and decide if it's for you.

The preview is around 30 seconds and once it finishes, you'll be taken back to the main screen that will allow you to tap on 'Let's Begin' to start the sleep meditation properly.

Below the 'Let's Begin' and 'Preview' buttons, you'll see the music that will appear in the sleep meditation. There's also an option to allow you to listen to the music in Apple Music. Under the music section, you'll also be able to see what other related workouts there are with the trainer you have selected.