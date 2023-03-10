If you've ever parked your car in an unfamiliar location and later struggled to find it, then you may be happy to learn Apple Maps app includes a feature that helps you quickly locate and return to your parked car. The parked car feature uses Bluetooth or CarPlay. Basically, when you disconnect your iPhone from a car’s CarPlay or Bluetooth system and exit the vehicle, a marker will be dropped in the Maps app, which you can use to find the way back to the car.

With a little bit of preparation, you'll never have to worry about losing your car again. Here's everything you need to know about how Apple's parked car feature works.

How to find your parked car in Apple Maps

Apple's parked car feature can be a real lifesaver - especially when you're new to a city or unfamiliar with an area and generally worried about forgetting where exactly you last left your car. By following this guide, you'll be able to locate your car quickly and easily, ideally saving you time and reducing stress.

Step 1: Pair your iPhone to your car

First, you'll need a vehicle equipped with Bluetooth or CarPlay technology, and then you must pair your iPhone to your car using either Bluetooth or CarPlay. Please refer to your car's manual for specific step-by-step instructions. But Pocket-lint does have this CarPlay guide for more details: Apple CarPlay explained,

Step 2: Enable Location Services

In order for Apple Maps to remember where you recently parked your car, you need to make sure Location Services are enabled in the Settings app on your iPhone.

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security and make sure Location Services is turned on.

Step 3: Turn on Significant Locations

This setting is usually turned on by default, but you can confirm by following these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services > Significant Locations.

Step 4: Enable the Show Parked Location

Now you need to enable the Show Parked Location option in Apple Maps.

Go to Settings > Maps and toggle the Show Parked Location switch to the "on" position.

Step 5: Use Apple Maps to find Your Parked Car

When you're ready to find your parked car, just do the following:

Ensure that your iPhone is connected to your vehicle while driving. When you park, you'll receive a notification from Apple showing where your car is parked. Open the Apple Maps app and look for the parked car icon. Tap the icon to see a map of your car's location. When you're ready to return to your car, use the navigation tools in the Maps app.

Note: You can also choose Parked Car below Siri Suggestions on the search card to quickly find your parked car from your iPhone.

Apple

Troubleshooting Apple's parked car feature

If you're not getting Apple's parked car feature to work correctly, just remember that Apple Maps won't mark the location of your car if you frequently park in the same spot, such as at your home driveway or workplace garage. Here are some other limitations to keep in mind:

The feature may not work well in rural areas. It may be difficult to use in multi-level parking garages.

So, it's important to know the limitations of this feature and to double-check your settings before parking your car and relying on the feature to work.