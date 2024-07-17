Key Takeaways CamelCamelCamel and Keepa offer free tools to track Amazon product prices accurately.

Use CamelCamelCamel to track price history and identify the best deals.

Keepa is another reliable option for monitoring Amazon product prices across various regions.

If you’ve shopped on Amazon for a hot ticket device or gadget, you’ll likely notice that prices ebb and flow. Sometimes, costs can fall and shoot right back up within a week or so. Knowing whether you’re getting the best price possible is often difficult. Thankfully, there are a few free Amazon price trackers available.

For example, if you’ve been eyeing a storage card for an Xbox Series console or are in the market for a DualSense Edge controller. How do you know whether to pull the trigger right then and there? Is the price shown on Amazon the lowest price these devices have ever been? Online trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa luckily track the price history of items sold on Amazon.

Whether you’re shopping during Prime Day, Black Friday or any other time of the year, here’s how you can see the price history of Amazon products.

How to use CamelCamelCamel

This free tracker offers an easy-to-read price history on any Amazon products

CamelCamelCamel gives you instant access to the price history of any Amazon product. Simply by visiting the webpage, you can begin looking up your desired product to find current pricing models and the price history. CamelCamelCamel gives you two main ways to discover and track Amazon's price history. If you’re already shopping on Amazon, you can copy and paste the URL into the ‘Find Amazon Products’ search bar. Alternatively, you can type in a keyword or product name to bring up relevant listings.

Once searched, CamelCamelCamel will show you the current Amazon listing. This is coupled with a timestamp to show how recently the price has been updated. It’ll flag the price as being a ‘Good Deal’ or offering the ‘Best Price’ based on pricing history. You’ll also be able to see pricing and availability across Amazon, third-party (New) and third-party (Used). You can then compare and evaluate whether to purchase from Amazon or an authorized seller.

Alongside the current pricing models, CamelCamelCamel also features an Amazon Price History chart. You can filter the monitored pricing history by a month, the past year, or further out. CamelCamelCamel even lets you cross-reference the pricing history using 3rd party sellers. For example, take my Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S. In October of 2021, the card was $220. In March 2024, it saw an all-time low of $115. However, this month, it comes very close at $129.

The thing to consider is that CamelCamelCamel isn’t able to reliably consider shipping and handling in its pricing. So, make sure to consider this while browsing for the lowest price available to you.

Using Camelizer for streamlining comparisons

CamelCamelCamel supports a browser extension dubbed Camelizer.

Camel Camel Camel / Pocket-lint

If you’re one who regularly keeps tabs on pricing and likes to sniff out the best deal possible, CamelCamelCame offers an extension you can use in a browser. Available on Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, and Microsoft Edge, check out Camelizer. Using the Camelizer extension, you can check out a product’s price history without having to go to CamelCamelCamel’s website.

Once enabled on your browser, you can simply like the Camelizer to see a product's price trends while on the Amazon product page. It’s a more streamlined way of checking out a product's pricing history. You’ll also be able to see if the product is currently in stock by Amazon or third parties.

Keepa is a solid but archaic-looking alternative

Keepa can also track product prices on Amazon across major browsers

A secondary option to CamelCamelCamel is a free site known as Keepa. Admittedly, it retains a coat of paint that was born in the early 2000s. However, it’s as reliable and up-to-date as CamelCamelCamel. Likewise, it’s available to use across Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, and Edge. The main advantage of using Keepa is that you can track products across Amazon, Amazon Canada, Amazon U.K., Amazon India, and more alongside your Wishlist.

Much like the tracker above, you can copy and paste an Amazon product URL or type in some keywords. If taking the latter approach, Keepa will show the closest match and provide some alternative products. For instance, I’ve been searching for the best price for the DualSense Edge. On Keepa, I was given the current price of a new and used pair on Amazon. If available at a discount, Keepa will highlight the lower price. Additionally, I was shown associated products like the standard DualSense and replacement stick modules.

While CamelCamelCamel and Keepa are fantastic tools, they don’t account for everything related to Amazon pricing.

In addition, Keepa has a product price history tracker. It’s a little more in-depth than what CamelCamelCamel provides. However, much of the information available might not be entirely useful, depending on the buyer. Of the useful info given, Keepa provides Amazon's price history on new and used items. There’s also pricing given for warehouse deals and Prime exclusive offers via third-party sellers.

Keepa can send you an alert if the product's pricing changes, including through email or the web if you desire. There’s also a Pro-level subscription, offering additional perks to users, including a product viewer, top seller list, price increase tracking, and more.

Online price trackers aren’t able to quantify everything

While CamelCamelCamel and Keepa are fantastic tools, they don’t account for everything related to Amazon pricing. For instance, at the time of writing, Prime Day is currently going on. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card I have been eyeing is cheaper than what the trackers have as listed. Pricing can vary depending on products and the promotions available on Amazon. Therefore, don’t assume these trackers are 100% accurate every day of the week.