iPhone users can easily locate their misplaced Oura Ring via the app.

Android users need a third-party app like Wunderfind for locating purposes.

I've been wearing an Oura Ring for nearly two years, and I love the insights it provides me about my sleep, recovery, and activity levels.

However, I often take it off when I lift weights, do the dishes, or when it needs to recharge.

I usually put the ring right on the charger, but there have certainly been instances where I took it off and put it on a counter or in my pocket only to realize a few hours later that I have no idea where it is. Fortunately, there are a few different ways that you can find a misplaced Oura Ring.

How can I find my Oura Ring?

The Oura Ring app helps you locate your Oura Ring

The simplest way to find your lost Oura Ring is to use the Find My Ring feature in the Oura App. Unfortunately, as of writing, that function is only available in the iOS version of the app. According to the company, it plans to release the tool to Android users soon.

If you own an Android device, I will explain how Android users can locate a misplaced Oura Ring below.

How to use Find My Ring in the Oura app for iPhone users:

Tap the small ring icon in the top right corner of the home screen. This is where you see your Oura Ring battery life. Then, tap Show latest location. The map shows the last location where your Oura Ring was located and connected to the Oura App. You can click on the map, and it will open the Maps app and give you the exact GPS coordinates. From there, zoom in to find the location of your Oura Ring.

How to use Find My Ring in the Oura app

Note that in order for the Find My Ring Oura feature to work, you need to enable Location Services in the app.

How to enable Location Services for the Oura app for iPhone users:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Privacy & Security. Tap Location Services. Make sure that the toggle switch is green so that Location Services are enabled. Scroll down through your list of apps in alphabetical order until you see Oura. Tap on Oura and edit your preference to either Always or While Using the App. Also, toggle on Precise Location.

It is also helpful to check your location settings on the Oura app itself.

How to edit or check your location settings in the Oura app:

Open the app and tap the menu icon in the upper left corner. It should look like three little horizontal lines. Tap Settings, which is near the bottom of the menu. Tap Location and make sure that the toggle is blue for both Oura location features and Enable in lower power mode.

If you don't have that second toggle on, the app will stop tracking the Oura Ring location when the battery on the ring is low. This can be problematic if you're forgetful like me and often don't realize that the battery is in the red zone until the app sends a notification.

Why isn't the Oura app finding my Oura Ring?

The Find My Ring feature has its limitations

Unfortunately, while the Oura Find My Ring feature works in certain circumstances, it's not foolproof. For one, if you misplaced your ring inside your home, the level of detail you will get from the map is likely not sufficient to locate the device.

For example, you won't be able to differentiate whether it's in the pocket of your pants that you threw in the laundry basket or on the bathroom floor after slipping off the counter. Additionally, you won't see where your lost Oura Ring is if you don't have Location Services enabled in the Oura App.

So, if you didn't enable Location Services before you misplaced your ring, and it's out of range, you won't be able to see the last location of your ring. Lastly, you may not see a location if your phone is low on battery.

To solve this issue, try charging your phone first and then redoing the steps above with the Find Your Ring feature.

How to find your Oura Ring on Android

You need a third-party app

Android users currently need to use a third-party app to find a lost Oura Ring. Oura recommends Wunderfind, which can search for the Bluetooth signal from your Oura Ring and give you coordinates to help you locate your ring. There are also iOS apps to find an Oura Ring.

My personal favorite is Find My Ring, as it is designed specifically to broadcast a signal to your Oura Ring, and it's easy to use. Alternatively, you can use an app that can locate any Bluetooth device and link your Oura Ring along with headphones, other fitness trackers, etc. A good option is Find My Lost Bluetooth Device.