If you need to wipe your console clean, this is the guide for you.

The PlayStation 5 is a wonderful console and has oodles of great games to offer up for those lucky enough to have one in their home.

If you've got a PS5 that you need to give to a friend, sell, or that you'd like to simply reset for a fresh start, you might be wondering how to go about factory resetting it.

Here's a quick guide to get you through the process easily.

How to factory reset your PS5

It's actually not that hard to reset your PlayStation 5 - just follow these steps.

Starting on your home screen, navigate to the Settings menu Scroll to the System section Select System Software Choose Reset Options

From here, you have a couple of options, including a total factory reset to wipe all data, but also the option to simply restore every default setting without wiping your actual data.

Whichever you choose, sit back to let your console complete the process and you'll be sorted.

How to factory reset your PS4

If you're looking to reset an older bit of Sony hardware, the PS4 is very simple to get wiped as well.

From your home screen, go to Settings Select Initialize Choose your desired type of reset

That's it - just like the PS5, you'll soon be looking at a completely blank console, ready to sell without any worries about personal data or games going with it.

Just be sure to check the disc drive is empty before you give it away!

