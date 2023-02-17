Are you having issues with your Meta Quest Pro that you can't fix by simply turning it off and on again? This might be the solution.

Are you having issues with your Meta Quest Pro that you can't fix by simply turning it off and on again? Or maybe you're looking to sell the headset or give it to someone else and want to ensure your own data isn't still on there. This is the guide for you.

As with other devices, a factory reset can help with a multitude of issues you might be having as well as deleting your personal data.

Luckily the process for factory resetting the Meta Quest Pro is pretty simple. So follow these tips to get your headset back to basics and return it to what it was like when it first arrived.

Reset the Quest Pro with your phone

The most straightforward way to reset your Meta Quest Pro and wipe it back to basics is with your smartphone by using the Oculus App.

Chances are that you still have the app installed on your phone from when you first set up the headset and started using it.

If not then you'll need to download the app on an Android phone or an Apple iPhone and then go through the steps to connect your headset to the app.

While doing this make sure both the Meta Quest Pro and your phone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Once you've established the connection just follow these steps:

Open up the Meta Quest app on your phone Press the burger button for the main menu on the bottom right of the app Then press the devices button on the top Choose your Meta Quest Pro headset from the list and check it is connected Look through the options and find the "advanced settings" section and click that Then press factory reset on the next page

Factory reset via the headset controls

If you don't want to use the app then there's good news as you can also use the hardware controls on the Quest Pro to factory reset it as well. These steps are also fairly straightforward.

It's important to make sure the headset is turned off first before you start the process or it won't work. So if it's already on then press the power button and select power off from the menu.

It's also important to make sure you have over 50 per cent battery in the headset before you start so things don't go wrong.

Then follow these steps:

Press both the power button and volume down buttons at the same time Hold them and wait until you see a screen with various options on it (this doesn't look like the standard Quest Pro view) Then release the buttons Use the volume buttons to move up and down through the various options in the menu Highlight the option to factory reset and then press the power button to choose it You'll then need to agree to reset the headset and that will kick the process off

Meta notes that you'll lose all the information, downloaded games and content from the headset but these things will not be deleted from your Meta account. So if you want to you can start installing again once the reset is done if you only did it to fix problems.