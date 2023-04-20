Browser bookmarks are great, aren't they? We all have a collection of sites or pages we want to revisit but don't want the hassle of having to remember the address or type it out each time, especially if it's a long and complex web address. So bookmarks are the saving grace where you can access a site (or multiple sites) with just one click.

Sometimes though you might want to export your bookmarks to move to another browser, share with others or use elsewhere. So we're here to help you out.

Automatic bookmark syncing with Google Chrome

If you connect Google Chrome to your Google account then Google can intelligently sync your bookmarks across multiple devices. This is worth keeping in mind if you're simply looking to use your Chrome bookmarks on something other than your laptop or desktop machine.

All you need to do is login to your Google account and choose to sync your data.

To do this:

Open Chrome Click on the profile icon on the top right Click on the option to sync or login Login to your Google account and choose what to sync

You'll see from these options that you can also choose to add multiple people to the same Google Chrome with different accounts that you can switch between. So this is useful if you have a work and personal account with different bookmarks or if you're sharing your device with other people. Each user can then just click on the profile icon and swap to their account and access their own personal Chrome bookmarks.

If you've done this on your main computer or the device where all your bookmarks are, you can then easily access these bookmarks elsewhere too. If you're using a Chromebook or Android phone, for example, when you log in to the same Google account you'll be able to get access to the bookmarks but also to your browser history, passwords and your settings too.

How to export Chrome Bookmarks

If you're still looking to export bookmarks from Google Chrome then follow these steps:

Open Chrome on the device where all your bookmarks are saved Click on the three-dot menu on the top right Look for "bookmarks" and highlight In the other menu click on bookmark manager With the bookmark manager open click the three-dot menu inside that page Click export bookmarks Choose a location to save the bookmarks and click save

The bookmark file is saved as an HTML file, but you can then copy that file to an external drive and use it to move it to another machine so you can reverse the process to import those bookmarks.

Note you can quickly access your bookmark manager by clicking CTRL+SHIFT+O.

How to import Chrome Bookmarks on another machine

If you've exported your bookmarks and copied the file to a drive then you can follow this process to copy the bookmarks into Google Chrome on a different device.

Open Chrome on the new machine Make sure the drive with your exported bookmarks is plugged in Click on the three-dot menu on the top right Look for "bookmarks" and highlight In the other menu click on bookmark manager With the bookmark manager open click the three-dot menu inside that page Click import bookmarks Find the bookmark file on your drive and open it

If you need to this is a good way to share your bookmarks with other people if you need to.

How to import bookmarks into another browser

If you're moving to a new browser and fancy a change, then importing bookmarks from Chrome to that other browser is usually really easy. Other browsers like Microsoft Edge, Firefox or Opera will usually ask you when you first launch them to make them a default browser and ask if you'd like to import bookmarks and passwords from Chrome.

If for some reason you've managed to miss that option, don't worry you can still easily import your Chrome bookmarks manually.

Importing into Microsoft Edge

If you're swapping to Microsoft Edge then follow these steps to import your Chrome bookmarks into it:

Open Edge Click the three-dot menu on the right-hand side Click on the settings option at the bottom of the menu Click on profiles on the left-hand side Click on import browser data Look for the option to "Import data from Google Chrome" Click on the import button Select everything you want to import including bookmarks, saved passwords, payment info, browsing history and more Press import

Importing into Firefox

Firefox is another browser you can import bookmarks into. Here's how: