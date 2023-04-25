For years, one of the biggest bugbears we've had with WhatsApp is that you could only use it on one phone at a time. Yes, you could use WhatsApp on additional devices, like your Mac or PC by using WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop, but you couldn't use it on two phones at the same time. Instead, you'd have to log out of one phone before you could sign into another, requiring you to back up all your chats. It was a lot of effort and quite frankly, a huge pain.

Finally though, that's no longer the case and we couldn't be happier about it. Rather than just being able to link up to four non-phone devices to your WhatsApp account, it is now possible to link another phone as one of those additional devices, just like you would link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops.

If you want to know how this wonderful WhatsApp wizardry works, we're here to help.

Here is how to enable WhatsApp on multiple devices and get your chats working across two iPhones, an Android and an iPhone device or two Android phones.

How to get Whatsapp on multiple phones

Follow these steps to get WhatsApp working on another phone, alongside your main phone so you can have your WhatsApp chats running between two phones.

Download WhatsApp on your new phone (or the second phone you want to use it on) Approve notifications and any other permissions it requests On the screen where it asks for your number, tap the three dots in the top right corner. Tap "Link a Device" to generate a QR code Open WhatsApp on your primary phone Tap Settings in the bottom right corner Tap on Linked Devices Tap on "Link a Device" and use the camera to scan the QR code on your new device That's it!

Your WhatsApp chats will then sync across all both phones - we've tried it and it works - allowing you to send and receive messages simultaneously and respond or send from either phone.

