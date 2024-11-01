Key Takeaways Android 15 includes a new Private Space feature for hiding sensitive apps.

Private Space can store and secure apps, and is available on most Android 15 devices with over 6GB RAM.

Apps have to be installed separately in Private Space, and you'll need to log in again.

As one of the most personal computers you use every day, what you do on your phone deserves to be private if you want it to be. Android offers more than a few ways to keep your information private and secure on your phone, but one of the newest options in Android 15 is a new feature called Private Space.

Private Space is essentially a secure location in your app drawer that you, and only you, can access. When your Private Space is locked, no one can see or use the apps you have inside it. Pocket-lint has covered the feature in beta as a potential way to hide apps on your phone, but now that Android 15 is out and coming to more Android devices in the near future, it's worth learning how to set up Private Space below so you have access to an added layer of privacy and security if you need it.

How to set up a Private Space on your phone

The feature is available on nearly all devices that can run Android 15

Unlike other similar options that Android phone makers might offer, Google's Private Space is technically sandboxed away from the rest of the content on your phone. That means apps in Private Space are hidden from notifications, settings, and other surface level menus unless the section is unlocked. That added security also means you have to install separate copies of apps and log in again if you want to keep them in Private Space.

Close

If you moonlight as a high-level Spotify playlist curator but want to keep that hidden from the world, you'll have to redownload the music streaming service in Private Space to do it. Those quirks aside, the only other thing to know is that, according to Google, Private Space is only available on devices that run Android 15 and have more than 6GB of RAM. Here's how to get started:

Open Settings app. Tap on Security & Privacy. Under the Privacy section, tap on Private Space. Unlock your device when prompted. Tap on "Set up" and then "Got it" when prompted onscreen. Log in to your Google Account (ideally a separate Google Account from the rest of your phone). You can secure your Private Space with a new screen lock or use the same one you used to lock the rest of your phone. Tap on "Choose new lock" to create a new one or "Use screen lock" to use your existing lock. Tap "Done" and your Private Space will be set up and ready for use.

How to add apps to your Private Space

You can download them directly or use the Play Store

Android supports two different ways to add apps to your Private Space. One can be done directly from your app drawer, and the other uses the Play Store. To add an app from your app drawer:

Swipe to the bottom of your app drawer and unlock Private Space by tapping on the lock icon. Long-press on the app you want to add and then tap on the lock icon in the far right corner of the menu. Tap on "Install" after you get bumped to the Play Store page for the app. The app will be installed to your Private Space and you can launch it from there.

You can also set Private Space to be entirely hidden when it's locked.

If you don't want to comb through your own app drawer, or you haven't already installed the app you want on your phone, you can also add apps directly from the Private Space. To add an app from inside your Private Space:

Swipe to the bottom of your app drawer and tap on the lock icon to unlock your Private Space. Tap on the plus icon (+) in the top left corner of your Private Space to add an app. You'll be dumped directly into the Play Store where you head to the page of whatever app you want to add and tap "Install."

Whichever way you add the app, be prepared to log in to any of your associated accounts. These are fresh app installs, and they're not connected to any of the other information on your phone (unless you used the same Google account with passwords saved to it).

Private Space builds a members-only club for apps on your phone

Adding an extra layer of security is easy

Most people won't need to use Private Space to secure apps on their phone. If you do have apps that you use that you'd like to keep secret, or just need to keep certain apps sequestered away from the rest of your phone, Private Space is an excellent tool to have in your tool belt. The specific ways it works could be annoying -- no one wants to keep two copies of the same app just for some extra privacy -- but the tool is the only Google-approved way to section off apps as of now.

If you do have apps that you use that you'd like to keep secret, or just need to keep certain apps sequestered away from the rest of your phone, Private Space is an excellent tool to have in your tool belt.

Private Space isn't the only app hiding method out there, either. If you have an iPhone or iPad running iOS 18 or iPadOS 18, you can now hide apps in your App Library behind a Face ID or Touch ID unlock. You can also lock individual apps entirely if you want to keep them out in the open but still secure.