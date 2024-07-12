Key Takeaways Garmin watches monitor heart rate during exercise, sleep, and all day long for health tracking.

Alerts for abnormal heart rates can be set through the Garmin Connect app or directly on the watch.

Setting high and low alert thresholds can help in identifying potential heart issues and is beneficial for all individuals.

It's well known that Garmin watches feature wrist-based advanced heart rate monitors to keep track of your heart rate during exercise, sleep, and all day long. Exercise heart rate data is critical to planning training and tracking training progression. Sleep heart rate monitoring can give you a better picture of your sleep quality and help you identify potential issues. But knowing what your heart rate is doing throughout the day and keeping track of any significant changes can be crucial for identifying any potential heart issues.

Luckily, to help you keep an eye on your heart health, Garmin allows you to set alerts if your heart rate gets too high or too low when in a resting state. These alerts are especially useful if you already have concerns about your heart, but they are good tools to utilize, even for healthy individuals.

How to turn on Garmin Abnormal Heart Rate alerts

Set your watch to alert you when your heart rate dips or elevates

If you'd like to turn on your heart rate alerts, you can do so in the Garmin Connect mobile app. It's important to note that these alerts are on an individual device basis, so if you have more than one Garmin and would like alerts no matter which watch you're wearing, you'll need to go through the following steps for each device.