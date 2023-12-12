We've all sent a message to someone and then instantly realized that we managed to spell something wrong. In many cases, it's a word that we've typed a million times, but this one time we managed to get it wrong and oh look, it's turned something innocuous into a rude word. Many instant messaging platforms allow messages like that to be edited, hopefully saving many blushes before it's too late. Apple's iMessage has offered the ability to edit and unsend iMessages since 2022, and now one of the most popular instant messaging platforms on the planet has followed suit.

That platform is Meta's Facebook Messenger, with the company somewhat burying the news in a larger press release sharing details about a new end-to-end encryption feature. Thankfully, editing messages in Facebook Messenger is quick and easy, and you'll be doing it in no time at all.

15 minutes and counting

In that press release mentioned earlier, Meta announced that people "can now edit messages that may have been sent too soon, or that you’d simply like to change, for up to 15 minutes after you send them. That 15-minute timeframe is an important one, and you're going to want to make sure that you make any changes before that time limit is up. Thankfully, most of us spot the typo almost immediately after pressing the send button — but never before, it seems — so that shouldn't be all that much of a problem.

There's more good news as well, with Meta pointing out that people "can still report abuse in an edited message and Meta will be able to see the previous versions of the edited message." That's good to know.

Editing a sent message is super simple, and all you have to do is tap and hold on the message that you need to edit and then tap the handily-named "Edit" button. From there you'll be given the chance to make the edits you need to make, then just tap the checkmark to save your changes and the edited message will be sent to your recipient. Pretty simple, really.

With this new feature in tow, there's little reason to let those typos slide. Other changes in this latest round of Messenger updates include new controls over who receives read receipts, disappearing messages that now last for 24 hours, and upgrades to the photo and video-sharing systems.

Don't yet have Messenger installed? The Facebook Messenger app is a free download from the App Store with the same app also offered gratis in the Google Play Store, too.