Key Takeaways Meta launched new Instagram DM features -- which include editing messages, pinning conversations, and disabling read receipts.

Users can now edit Instagram DMs within 15 minutes, pin important conversations, and hide read receipts for privacy.

Favoriting stickers for later use is also a new feature in Instagram DMs, located in a new favorites section for easy access.

Instagram direct messages long ago fell behind powerhouse Meta products like Facebook Messenger in terms of features and functionality. However, it seems that might be changing a little bit. In March 2024, Meta dropped a decent chunk of new features for Instagram DMs, which could help shore it up when compared to Meta's other messaging platforms. The update rolled out on Android and iOS already. So, once you get the update, you'll be good to go.

The new features seem basic by 2024 standards, but they help modernize Instagram's DMs. They include the ability to edit messages, pin conversations to the top of the DM list, favorite stickers, and turn off read receipts. That last one is great for privacy, but you may get accused to ghosting a little more often. Here's how each of those new features works.

1:21 Related How to hide your Instagram online status Instagram shows when you are online or you were last active, but you might want to hide it. Here is how to turn off online status and hide activity.

1 Edit Instagram DMs up to 15 mins after

Previously, you could only delete messages

Pocket-lint

This one is very easy and useful. Previously, you'd have to delete your message and resend it if you had a typo or if something went wrong. Now, you can edit the DM and save yourself the trouble. There is one rule, though. You can only edit an Instagram DM up to 15 minutes after it is posted. After that, whatever is there becomes permanent. Here's how to do it.

Find the DM you want to edit. Long press the DM. Tap the Edit option. Edit your message as needed. Once done, hit Done. If you change your mind, simply hit the X button near the Done button to cancel your edits.

The 15-minute edit time brings Instagram DMs on par with Facebook Messenger, which has the same rule and, for the most part, the same process. If you've edited messages on Facebook Messenger, it's essentially the same on Instagram now.

Related How to anonymously see Instagram Stories without showing up as a viewer Want to stealthily check out someone's Instagram Stories? Here's how to take your internet detective work to the next level.

2 Pin up to three chats in Instagram

Keep some conversations up top, so they don't get buried by new DMs

Pocket-lint

Meta also gave users the ability to pin DMs, so they remain at the top of the list instead of being filtered down as new DMs come in. This is a great way to keep your important conversations at the top. Instagram allows you to pin three group chats or one-on-one conversations in total. Choose wisely. This is another simple feature, and here's how it works.

Go to your Instagram DMs and find the conversation you want to pin. Long press the conversation until a box pops up. Find and tap the Pin option. It should be at the top of the list of options. Once done, the conversation will be pinned to the top and have a small pin icon next to the recipient's name(s) to denote that it's been pinned. To unpin a conversation, repeat the above steps, except this time tap the Unpin option.

We do wish that Instagram allowed for more than three pins. It can feel restrictive, especially if you have a lot of friends you like to talk to on the platform. However, folks who get tons of DMs will appreciate being able to keep their most important conversations above the rabble.

Related How I create an Instagram photo dump, and 3 tools you'll need to perfect yours Posting Instagram photo dumps is more than a fad, it's become a craft. Here's our tips and tools to curate the perfect aesthetic.

3 Disable read receipts for privacy

Once in testing; now official

Pocket-lint

This feature has been in testing since late last year and has now officially rolled out. For those who don't know, read receipts are the little "sent" and "seen" messages at the bottom of your messages that let you know if the recipient has read your message. Some folks may want to disable this for privacy reasons and now Instagram lets you do that.

Open Instagram and navigate to your profile. Open Settings and activity. For Android owners, tap the three-line button and iOS users can tap the 3-dot menu button. Scroll down and tap Messages and story replies. Tap Show read receipts. Use the toggle to enable or disable read receipts.

4 Favorite Instagram stickers for later use

Add them to a favorites section

Pocket-lint

The last feature that Instagram added in its big update was the ability to favorite stickers for later use. Once you have at least one saved, you'll see a new favorites section in your sticker selector when you go to select one. While not as functionally useful as the above things, it's a nice way to keep some stickers close in case you want to liven things up a bit.

Favoriting and unfavoriting a sticker

Find a sticker that was sent to you or one that you sent to another person in any chat. Long press the sticker. Select the Favorite option. If you want to unfavorite the sticker, repeat the above steps, except this time, tap the Remove from favorites option.

It's a fairly simple process overall. Instagram doesn't say how many stickers you can save, so we're currently unsure of the upper limit here.

Finding and selecting your favorite stickers

Once you've added at least one favorite, here's how to find the list so you can actually use them.

Open any DM in Instagram. In the bottom right corner, you'll see a mic icon, a picture icon, and the sticker icon. Tap the sticker icon. Find where it says Favorites. It should be right underneath Instagram's AI Stickers and Imagine options. Tap on the sticker you want to use. Once you tap the sticker, it'll automatically be sent to the recipient.

The favorites system for stickers looks a bit rudimentary, but we imagine that Instagram and Meta will add more to this part of the app later on to make it more enjoyable for people.

Pocket-lint

FAQ

Q: Can you reply to Instagram DMs with stickers, GIFs, photos, and more?

Yes. In addition to the above items, Meta added a few other goodies to the Instagram DM experience. The first is improved replies, which let you use stickers, GIFs, videos, photos, and voice messages when replying to a DM. This brings Instagram up to parity with Facebook Messenger. To do it, follow these simple instructions.

Open any Instagram DM and find the message you want to directly reply to. Long press the message and tap Reply. Enter your content, be it text, image, video, voice, GIF, or sticker. Hit the Send button when you're done.

Q: Does Instagram have chat themes like Messenger offers?

Yes. Meta has themes to the lineup for Instagram DMs, giving users more ways to add a splash of color to the proceedings. Here's how to use themes in Instagram DMs.