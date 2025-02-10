Summary Android users can now officially download TikTok via an Android Package Kit from TikTok's official website.

Downloading TikTok on Android from the official website is safe and easy, but the app won't update automatically.

iPhone users remain unable to download the app officially, while the future of TikTok in the US remains unclear.

Since TikTok's infamous temporary shutdown in the US on January 19, the app has been unavailable for download from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Luckily, if you're on Android and have been wanting to download TikTok , there is an official new solution.

TikTok has announced that Android users can now officially download TikTok via an Android Package Kit available on its official website. Unfortunately, iPhone users cannot do this, as Apple does not allow side-loading apps. However, for Android users, this means there is now a safe and official method to download TikTok once more. Here's how you can do it.

TikTok TikTok is a popular social media app from the company ByteDance. It has gone viral for its short form videos and influencer culture. See more at TikTok

How to officially download TikTok on Android

You'll be doom-scrolling in no time

Pocket-lint / TikTok

Although side-loading apps on Android can pose security risks, downloading TikTok directly from its website ensures a safe and secure process. With that said, officially downloading TikTok on Android is a quick and easy process. Just follow these steps:

1. Go to TikTok.com/download.

2. Tap Download TikTok.

3. Agree to the one-time trust permission pop-up on your device.

4. TikTok will then download, and you can open the app and use it normally.

Since TikTok is side-loaded from the official website, and not downloaded from the Google Play Store, the app will not be updated automatically.

Related How I jailbreak my Kindle to access thousands of books With a little work you can set your own custom screensavers and even add new reading apps.

The future of TikTok is still uncertain

President Trump signed an executive that delays the ban until April

While this is a temporary solution for Android users, iPhone users wishing to download TikTok officially are still out of luck for the time being. It remains uncertain when TikTok will return to the Google Play Store and the App Store, but you can still browse TikTok on its official website if you cannot download the app.

TikTok was shut down in the US on January 19 because of a federal law banning the app unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sold it to a US-based company. TikTok’s services returned in less than 24 hours following assurances from President Trump -- who signed an executive order on January 20 giving ByteDance 75 more days (until April) to negotiate a deal for the app.

The US law banning TikTok mandates app stores, such as the Google Play Store and the App Store, to remove TikTok's app listing or risk a $5000 penalty for each user in the US who downloads it. Despite the delay in enforcing the ban, the app remains unavailable for download in the US. There have been lots of rumors about who might buy the app, but TikTok has not shed light on any official deal yet.